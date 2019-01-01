FC Platinum sign former Kaizer Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

The Zimbabwean champions will be banking on Chirambadare's experience when they face the Buccaneers

FC Platinum have snapped up former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Edmore Chirambadare ahead of their clash with Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwean side will host Bucs in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League Group B match-day one encounter at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, January 12.

Platinum’s media liaison officer, Chido Chizondo, confirmed the signing of Chirambadare.

“We have agreed terms with Edmore today (Friday) and he is now part of us, he joins on a two-year contract," Chizondo told The Herald.

The 24-year-old winger, who was released by Bucs' Soweto rivals, Chiefs at the end of last season, has joined the Platinum Boys from South African National First Division (NFD) side Maccabi FC.

“As you might be aware, we left three slots from our initial squad and we have now exhausted the quota of 30 players that are permissible for this competition,” she said.

Chirambadare is an experienced player having played for Zimbabwean club Chicken Inn against PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2016 Caf Champions League.

“The coaches are happy with what is at their disposal to do business in the Champions League," she continued.

Group B also includes Tunisian football heavyweights Esperance and Guinean outfit Horoya AC.

“Edmore will start training with the rest of the group on Monday when we continue our preparations for the game against Orlando Pirates,” Chizondo concluded.

Chirambadare is seen as a replacement for Rodwell Chinyengetere, who recently joined Pirates' PSL rivals Baroka FC from Platinum.

The left-footed attacker faced Pirates once as a Chiefs player and the PSL encounter ended in a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in March 2017.