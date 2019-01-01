FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza confirms Farai Madhananga will undergo trials at Bidvest Wits
FC Platinum midfielder Farai Madhananga is set to undergo trials at former Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Bidvest Wits.
This was confirmed by Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (
Mapeza stated that Madhananga will miss their league clash with Herentals FC on Saturday.
"You know as a team we are motivated by wanting to achieve goals and do better than the previous day which is good for the players," Mapeza told Soccer 24.
"They are now playing to be recognized. Some are playing so that they get into the Warriors team for Egypt while some like Madhananga who is not here, is trying his luck at Bidvest Wits, which is good for them," he concluded.
The 24-year-old player was part of the Platinum team that faced Orlando Pirates in the Caf Champions League group stages.
Mapeza is pleased to see his players getting recognized by the Zimbabwean national team and foreign clubs.
Madhananga joined Platinum from fellow Zimbabwean side Harare City ahead of the 2018
The Zimbabwean player was one of the key players as the Platinum Boys' clinched the league title.
He was then nominated for the