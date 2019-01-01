FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza confirms Farai Madhananga will undergo trials at Bidvest Wits

Madhananga would join his compatriot Terrence Dzvukamanja at the Clever Boys if he signs for the Braamfontein-based side

FC Platinum midfielder Farai Madhananga is set to undergo trials at former Premier Soccer League ( ) champions Bidvest Wits.

This was confirmed by Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League ( ZPSL ) club's head coach Norman Mapeza.

Mapeza stated that Madhananga will miss their league clash with Herentals FC on Saturday.

"You know as a team we are motivated by wanting to achieve goals and do better than the previous day which is good for the players," Mapeza told Soccer 24.

"They are now playing to be recognized. Some are playing so that they get into the Warriors team for while some like Madhananga who is not here, is trying his luck at , which is good for them," he concluded.

The 24-year-old player was part of the Platinum team that faced in the Caf group stages.

Mapeza is pleased to see his players getting recognized by the Zimbabwean national team and foreign clubs.

Madhananga joined Platinum from fellow Zimbabwean side Harare City ahead of the 2018 ZPSL season.

The Zimbabwean player was one of the key players as the Platinum Boys' clinched the league title.

