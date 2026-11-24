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FC Groningen have surprised and angered Ajax's players, Mike Verweij reports on Kick-off, De Telegraaf's football podcast. The club have put an image commemorating their 2-2 draw with Ajax two seasons ago in the players' tunnel.

Two seasons ago, Ajax threw away the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie title in Groningen. The Amsterdam side led 2-1 for much of the match, but Thijmen Blokzijl made it 2-2 in stoppage time.

PSV moved above Ajax in the table, and the Eindhoven side went on to become Dutch champions.

FC Groningen have now commemorated that match in the stadium corridors opposite the visitors' dressing room, despite gaining nothing from the result themselves, according to Verweij.

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The image helped Ajax to a 5-2 away win over FC Groningen last month, according to the Ajax reporter.

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"Ajax weren't in a good place. They had to win at Groningen. The moment Davy Klaassen saw that image, steam was coming out of his ears and he was even more determined to win," he concluded.

The win at Groningen sparked Ajax's turnaround. They went on to beat Atalanta, Sparta, AZ and FC Midtjylland in succession. A 2-2 draw with FC Twente followed before they beat ADO Den Haag 3-0 last weekend.

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FC Groningen, meanwhile, are struggling. They lost the Derby of the North 3-1 against sc Heerenveen last weekend.

They sit 10th in the table with 15 points from 13 matches. Sixteenth-placed Telstar are only five points behind.