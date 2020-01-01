FC Goa's Clifford Miranda completes AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course
Comments()
Clifford Miranda
FC Goa's interim head coach and former India international winger Clifford Miranda has successfully completed a two-year AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course in Uzbekistan.
The former Dempo player did this course under the umbrella of Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) who on Friday, gave the confirmation to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) about the completion of Miranda's course.
Out of 21 coaches who had applied for this course only four completed it and Miranda is the only Indian to complete this course in this batch.
More to follow...