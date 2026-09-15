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Thapelo Maseko FC Copenhagen
Steve Blues

FC Copenhagen fan chant gets Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko's wholehearted approval - 'I love this song'

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The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has wasted no time in making an impact in Denmark, winning over the FC Copenhagen faithful with a series of electric performances. In an in-depth interview with the club's YouTube channel he talks about the fan chant, happiness, scoring goals and settling into life in Denmark...

South African winger Thapelo Maseko has enjoyed a dream start to his career at FC Copenhagen, quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Parken Stadium.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man has hit the ground running in the Danish capital, providing a consistent threat from the flanks and contributing directly to the team's attacking output.

According to statistics from Transfermarkt, Maseko has already managed to register two goals and one assist in just his first five appearances for the club, highlighting how seamlessly he has transitioned into Danish football.

The Bafana Bafana star’s productive form has earned him immediate respect from the Copenhagen supporters, who have traditionally enjoyed a strong connection with South African talent.

In a move that signifies his rising status, the club’s ultras have already composed a dedicated chant for the young attacker. During matches, the stands have been heard echoing with the sound of his name, creating a vibrant atmosphere that has clearly touched the player during his first few weeks in his new surroundings.

Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel about the tribute from the fans, Maseko expressed his delight, even if there is a slight language barrier to overcome.

"I love this song. I don't know the the language, but I hear my name around there, [laughs]."

When asked by the club’s media team what the supporters can expect from him as the season progresses, Maseko remained grounded despite his early success.

He emphasised his commitment to continuous improvement, saying: "Yeah, just to keep going, keep working hard. Keep learning every day, learn every single bit of detail around here...around the games, around the trainings.

"I just have to be humble myself and listen to everyone around me," he said.

The full interview:




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