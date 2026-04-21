FC Copenhagen & adidas celebrate KB 150th anniversary with special edition heritage jersey

A tribute to the pioneers of continental football

Kjøbenhavns Boldklub, founded in April 1876, holds a unique position in the sporting pantheon as Denmark’s oldest football club and the earliest established club outside of the British Isles. Long before the modern era of the Champions League and multi-million pound transfers, KB was laying the groundwork for organised football in the heart of the Danish capital. The club’s origins are tied to Blegdamsfælleden, the very area that now houses Parken, the iconic home stadium of FC Copenhagen.

The 150-year milestone is being celebrated with a high-profile campaign featuring internationally acclaimed actor and lifelong supporter Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen, known for his roles in Casino Royale and Hannibal, provides the narration for a tribute film that charts the journey of the club from its 19th-century roots to its modern-day dominance.

"KB has played a defining role in Danish football and in F.C. Copenhagen’s success. To celebrate a very special anniversary, unmatched by any other club on the continent, we’ve created something truly unique in collaboration with adidas: a tribute that highlights Copenhagen as a true football capital with a remarkable sporting heritage," says Jacob Lauesen, CEO at F.C. Copenhagen.

The DNA behind the Danish giants

While F.C. Copenhagen was officially formed in 1992, its identity is inextricably linked to the history of KB and B1903. The merger of these two historic sides created the powerhouse we recognize today, but the cultural foundation remains rooted in the values established back in 1876. KB continues to function as a vital talent laboratory, producing generations of stars that have graced both the domestic and international stages, from early pioneer Nils Middelboe to modern fans' favourites like Thomas Delaney and William Kvist.

The importance of this connection cannot be understated for those within the club. Henrik Eigenbrod, Director of Kjøbenhavns Boldklub, emphasized the ongoing role the institution plays: "KB is a club steeped in tradition that forms the cultural foundation on which F.C. Copenhagen has been built. With more than 5,700 members and a wide range of active teams, K.B. continues to play a central role in developing talent - many of whom go on to become professional players and represent F.C. Copenhagen."

Adidas crafts a collector's classic

To commemorate the sesquicentennial, adidas has produced a special edition anniversary jersey that leans heavily into retro aesthetics. The design focuses on KB’s iconic blue and white stripes, the very colours that eventually formed the DNA of FC Copenhagen’s modern visual identity. For adidas, the opportunity to work with a club of such historical longevity provided a rare creative challenge, resulting in a shirt that is expected to be a massive hit with kit collectors and supporters alike.

Discussing the significance of the partnership and the new release, Henrik Hallberg, Director PR and Brand Communications at adidas Nordics, noted the scarcity of such heritage in the sport.

"F.C. Copenhagen’s DNA is rooted in one of the oldest football clubs in the world. That’s incredibly rare on a global scale - and something we at adidas are proud to celebrate. This is a tribute that simply couldn’t be made with many other clubs in the world," he stated.

adidas

adidas

Release details and historical context

The anniversary celebrations serve as a reminder that the game’s roots in mainland Europe are deeper than many fans realise. As the first club established on the continent, KB preceded the formation of many of Europe’s traditional heavyweights, giving Copenhagen a permanent claim as a historic hub of the sport. This heritage will be physically manifested when the new shirts are officially released on April 24 via the club's official webshop.

With a partnership between FC Copenhagen and adidas that dates back to 1994, this latest collaboration marks another chapter in a long-standing relationship between the brand with the three stripes and Denmark's most successful side. As the club looks toward 2026 and the official 150th year of its founding member, the blend of Hollywood star power and pure footballing history ensures that the legacy of those 1876 pioneers will continue to be felt for generations to come.