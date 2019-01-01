FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup 2019: India finish sixth

USA clinched the championship in Germany...

The ASC Boys Sports School from Bengaluru, representing Team at the FC Youth Cup World Final 2019, have finished sixth among the eight competitors.

The Indian team's results in Group B were two defeats against (2-1) and (5-1) before registering a 1-0 win over FC Bayern Kids Club. In the match to decide the fifth and sixth places, the Indian side lost 4-2 on penalties against after the full-time scoreline read 1-1.

Konthoujam Binod Singh and Sanasam Surjitkumar Singh scored for against and respectively while skipper Chanambam Ronald Singh bagged the goals against FC Bayern Kids Club and Nigeria.

The USA defeated 's Bundkickgut side 1-0 to pick the Gold medal and the trophy of the tournament (partnered by Adidas) while China finished third.

The coach of the Indian school team, Raghu Kumar said, "We missed a good opportunity to be in the semifinals. Had we beaten China, we could have made it through. Even though we lost 2-1 (against China), we had good chances to score early and conceded unexpected goals. The team played well but it ended a bit unfortunate for us.

"We had two to three injuries to our key players. One of them got injured in the friendlies, so it was difficult to field a full strength team from the beginning."