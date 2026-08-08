Atlético Madrid are closing in on victory in the battle for Cristian Romero, Marca reports. The Spanish newspaper says FC Barcelona have made a futile attempt "in recent hours" to change the Argentine's mind.

Romero now looks certain to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, the only doubt is where he will go. Despite his contract in London running until 2029, Fabrizio Romano and others have said he is "100 per cent certain" to leave.

Tottenham have long since stopped expecting Romero to stay. Their signings of former Eredivisie players Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi from Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth respectively underline that.

Inter have also held a long-standing interest in Romero alongside Atlético. After bringing in John Stones from Manchester City, the Italians want even more experience in defence, but they now seem set to miss out, just like Barcelona.

Marca says confidence is growing in Madrid over Romero's arrival. The 28-year-old right-footer has given his word to Los Colchoneros for a second time after his move collapsed last summer when the clubs failed to reach an agreement.

Mateu Alemany, Atlético's director, has also remained in constant contact with Tottenham this year, though they have rejected an opening bid of €30 million. Romero, meanwhile, is waiting impatiently for his transfer, Marca reports.

Confidence at Atlético has risen further after "Barcelona's failed attempts to intervene in recent hours". "Both Atlético and Romero believe the transfer must happen this time."

Should the move go through, Romero will play under Diego Simeone. His squad need fresh defensive impetus because of the impending departures of Matteo Ruggeri (Aston Villa) and Nahuel Molina (AS Roma).