Fawaaz Basadien reflects on Mamelodi Sundowns breakthrough amid Bafana Bafana return – 'It is important for you to fight for that privilege'

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The Masandawana defender has opened up about the mental fortitude required to succeed at Chloorkop after a challenging debut season. The left-back, who arrived from Stellenbosch with high expectations, had to wait patiently for his opportunity in a star-studded squad.

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Overcoming a difficult debut season

Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Fawaaz Basadien has reflected on his journey at the club, admitting that he fully understood the magnitude of the challenge when he arrived at Chloorkop.

The defender credits his family for providing the support system necessary to remain focused during those periods of inactivity.

Fighting for the privilege at Chloorkop

Basadien is well aware that the expectations at a club of Mamelodi Sundowns' stature are vastly different from those elsewhere in the league. He revealed that the club's hierarchy made the standards clear from the moment he signed his contract. "Obviously like everyone says and like the chairman also told us, you don’t come here for no reason," Basadien explained, as per Kickoff.

The defender believes that self-belief is the primary driver behind his recent resurgence and ability to break into the starting eleven. "You come here because you have quality and for me it is to believe that I can make a difference and help the team achieve things. So, for me it is to believe the aspect of that I can help the team in various ways, not only on the field but off the field as well and add more value to the club," the left-back continued.

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Reflecting on the mental shift required when moving to the Chloorkop, Basadien noted that he expected a period of transition. "When I came to the club, I knew that I’m coming to a team where it is not always going to be like how it was at Stellenbosch, my previous club. I knew that I’m going to have to adapt, I’m going to have to fight, I’m going to have to be resilient because you are not always going to get that priviledge you had at your previous club," he added.

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The value of internal competition

The battle for minutes has not soured the relationship between the players competing for the left-back spot. Instead, Basadien views the presence of other internationals in his position as an opportunity for personal growth. "So, it is important for you to fight for that priviledge and once you do get the opportunity it is important for you to take it and show that you can add value," Basadien stated.

The camaraderie within the defensive unit remains strong despite the high stakes involved in team selection. Basadien emphasises that the players actively support one another to ensure the collective success of the club. "I have good relationships with the players in my position on and off the field and it is encouraging to help and learn from each other. I mean, they have strengths that I don’t have so I pick up from them and learn from them," the defender remarked.

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This collaborative environment is a cornerstone of the culture at Sundowns, according to the former Stellenbosch man. By training alongside elite talent every day, Basadien believes the entire squad remains sharp and ready for the demands of multiple competitions. "I train with them every day, so we help each other and in fighting for positions if the one plays, we back each other and that is the type of team spirit we have here," he concluded.