Live Scores
African All Stars

Faty Papy: African football pays tribute to fallen Burundi midfielder

Last updated
Comments()
Gallo Images
The 28-year-old midfielder passed away during a football game in Eswatini on Thursday

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Burundi international Faty Papy who collapsed during a game between his Eswatini side Malanti Chiefs and Green Mamba.

Prior to Thursday's collapse, Faty was said to be battling a heart comdition and had his stay with Bidvest Wits cut short due to his health issues.

The former Trabzonspor player played a part in Burundi's qualification for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, the sudden demise comes a shock to the footballing world across the continent with 2019 Afcon less than three months away.

Close