Fatih Terim has set the Turkish football scene alight. The legendary coach hailed Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor as one of the most important transfers in the history of the Turkish league.

Papara Park hosts a fiery clash in the sixth round of the Turkish Super League, with Trabzonspor welcoming their traditional rivals Galatasaray in a match that admits no compromise.

The hosts sit ninth on 7 points and want to steady themselves in front of their fans. Galatasaray, meanwhile, arrive top of the table with an almost perfect 13 points, eyeing an early break at the summit.

Convincing a player of Salah's calibre to wear the Trabzonspor shirt was a near-impossible task, the former Galatasaray and Turkey manager insisted, given the huge temptations laid before him.

Terim told the Turkish website "61saat": "We are talking about a player who has been at the highest level for years with Liverpool, and has won everything. The Europa League, the Champions League, and Club World Cups. He is a player who is indispensable."

"Any club in the world would wish to sign him," he added. "Clubs from the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are ready to pay enormous sums for him, not to mention the giants of the Spanish, Italian and English leagues. But in the end he chose Trabzonspor, and this in itself is a great achievement."

He reserved a special salute for the Trabzonspor management: "President Ertuğrul Doğan and his administration deserve every appreciation and congratulation. Bringing in a player of this world-class value is not an easy matter at all, as he is able to go anywhere he wants. What happened is a momentous thing and deserves praise."

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The Emperor's praise lands alongside Salah's rocket-like start in the Trendyol Super League. He has already stamped himself as the competition's number one star, scoring 4 goals and providing an assist in just 5 matches.