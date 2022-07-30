Fasika: Cape Town City reject European transfer offer, DR Congo star also not for sale to Mamelodi Sundowns

The 23-year-old is admired by Masandawana, but he remains untouchable at the Mother City who tied him to a long-term deal last year

Cape Town City star Nathan Idumba Fasika's representative has disclosed the club turned down an offer from an unnamed European club.

The 2021-22 season saw the DR Congo international establish himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier Soccer League despite being his maiden campaign in South African football.

Fasika was a consistent performer at the heart of the Citizens' defence as they finished second in the PSL for the first time in the club's history and league champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been credited with an interest in the highly-rated player.

However, his agent Faustino Mukandila has pointed out that Fasika is not for sale in the current transfer window with the Western Cape side having rejected an offer from an overseas club.

"Nathan is currently in Cape Town. He will be staying with Cape Town City for another season," Mukandila told GOAL.

"I can reveal that he got one offer from Europe which Cape Town City rejected because he is still part of their plans."

The Canada-based Fifa accredited agent explained that Fasika is an integral part of City's plans ahead of their debut appearance in the Caf Champions League and that he could only be sold at the end of the upcoming 20212-23 campaign.

"They really want to compete in the Caf Champions League hence they want to keep him. So, he is staying for another season," Mukandila continued.

"He is likely to move abroad after the upcoming season if Cape Town City receive a proper offer."

However, Mukandila, who also represents reported Kaizer Chiefs target Fabrice Ngoma, made it known that Fasika is not for sale to PSL clubs as the towering player's next destination will be Europe when he leaves the Citizens.

"Well, I don't think John [Comitis - City chairman] would sell to Sundowns if they do approach Cape Town City. The player will only move to Europe when he leaves City," he revealed.

"The player also wants to move to abroad when he leaves his current club."

Fasika signed a five-year deal when he joined City from Saint Eloi Lupopo which means he is contracted to the Mother City side until June 2026.