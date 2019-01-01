Farook Kadodia unaware of Siphesihle Ndlovu’s possible move to Orlando Pirates

The Team of Choice owner has confirmed the departure of Makaringe to Pirates, but he couldn't confirm Ndlovu’s possible move to Gauteng

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia says he is not aware of the reports that midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu will be leaving for Orlando Pirates , but he confirmed that Fortune Makaringe is leaving the club.

The Team of Choice has confirmed that talks are currently underway between the club and coach Eric Tinkler, saying he wants to have him for the next Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

“No, I can’t confirm if Ndlovu is going to Pirates. The only person that can confirm that is his agent,” Kadodia told Goal.

Despite speculation that the nippy midfielder was set to join Mamelodi Sundowns , latest reports indicate that Ndlovu is actually set to join the Soweto giants.

Ndlovu rose to prominence two seasons ago where he helped the club to reach the top eight as well as reaching the Nedbank Cup final where they lost to .

“I only read that (Ndlovu) on newspapers and I don’t have an idea if he is joining Pirates. There is nothing I know or I can confirm on him,” he added.

Moreover, the outspoken chairman joked that he will be leaving the side, but also confirmed that Makaringe is joining the Buccaneers.

Even though Maritzburg struggled in the past term as they narrowly escaped relegation to the National First Division (NFD), the Vosloorus-born star played a crucial role for the team to qualify for the playoffs.

“I can tell you that only Makaringe that is leaving to Pirates. He's the only one I know that is leaving, and nobody else. With Tinkler, the talks are currently underway and I’d like to have him next season,” concluded Kadodia.

Having finished at number 15 to qualify for the playoffs, United met Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Royal Eagles where the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has managed to secure three vital wins for the team to keep their PSL status.

Meanwhile, they are set to finish their play-off campaign against TTM at the Harry Gwala on Saturday afternoon.