Farook Kadodia: Maritzburg United will survive relegation

The Team of Choice boss is confident that they will defeat Bakgaga and retain their status in the top flight league

Maitzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia says he cannot dwell much on what led to them having a bad season, but he remains confident that they will remain in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Team of Choice boss believes that defeating Baroka FC in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon will save their PSL status.

“The coach and the players have won five games so far. This means they are left with one game to win as per our agreement,” Kadodia told Isolezwe.

Under coach Eric Tinkler’s guidance, the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup finalists have managed to secure wins over SuperSport United, Black , and Bloemfontein .

Maritzburg are placed 16th on the league standings - two points behind 12th-placed .

“We have had a season filled with ups and downs especially off the field of play. We cannot dwell much on that, but what is important is that we are in a position to fight for the three points and survive relegation,” he concluded.

Maritzburg suffered a 1-0 defeat to Baroka in the first round clash which was played in Pietermaritzburg earlier this season.

The Team of Choice know that a win will not be enough for their cause as they have the likes of Black Leopards, , and also chasing wins to survive the relegation axe.

Chippa will host , while Leopards play host to and Stars face off with on Saturday.