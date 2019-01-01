Farook Kadodia: Maritzburg United to offer Eric Tinkler an improved deal

The experienced coach will be rewarded with an improved deal after changing the club's fortunes

chairman Farook Kadodia hopes to extend coach Eric Tinkler's contract before the new 2019/20 campaign starts.

Tinkler masterminded three victories over National First Division (NFD) sides Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to ensure that the Team of Choice retained their status in the .

The KwaZulu-Natal side have now decided to hand Tinkler a new contract according to Kadodia, who also disclosed that the former international will get a deal with improved financial terms.

“We had one contract in place for the relegation battle, now we move forward with a different one,” Kadodia told The Witness.

“The financial terms will be different for the new contract, of course, and we hope he accepts," he continued.

Tinkler took over the reins at the Team of Choice in February 2019 following the departure of Turkish coach Muhsin Ertugral with the team rooted at the bottom of the PSL standings.

However, the former SuperSport United coach guided the team to a 15th-place finish and they qualified for the promotional/relegation playoffs where they defeated Eagles twice and Tshakhuma once.

The Pietermaritzburg-based side will now wrap up their successful playoff campaign with a clash against Tshakhuma at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kadodia went on to dismiss reports indicating that Maritzburg are looking to sign former winger Sifiso Myeni, who is a free agent

The football administrator also confirmed that their star midfielder Fortune Makaringe looks set to join Pirates, who have opened talks with the Team of Choice regarding the player's services.

"It is total rubbish about Myeni. Pirates have made a formal request for Makaringe," he concluded.