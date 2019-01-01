Farook Kadodia: I'm not in this to make more money out of Maritzburg United players

The club boss has finally opened up about failing to keep his top players after the Team of Choice retained their status in the PSL

have had much criticism levelled against them for selling their best players to fellow Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals over the years.

Fortune Makaringe, who was one of the Team of Choice's best players last season, looks set to join , while highly-rated midfielder Siphelele Ndlovu could also leave the club.

Maritzburg club chairman Farook Kadodia has made it clear that the trend of selling their key players is set to continue for years to come as they do not have a sponsor.

“For Maritzburg to survive, we need to trade. We don’t have a sponsor. The players’ future is quite important," Kadodia told IOL.

“The player is not going to perform if you hold on to him while he doesn’t want to stay and has offers. It is not about us wanting to get players out,” he continued.

The Team of Choice sold prolific forward Evans Rusike to SuperSport United in January 2018, before they cashed in on quality attacker Lebohang Maboe to in August 2018.

“If I had the resources to match the offers that the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns can make to players, I would love to keep them," he added.

“So, it is not a situation of us hastily selling players. It is not like I want to make more money out of these players,” Kadodia said.

Players such as Onismor Bhasera, Mohamed Awal, Musa Nyatama, Moh Diouf, Rudolf Bester and Cuthbert Malajila have also left the Team of Choice for bigger clubs down the years.

“It is not like we are not replacing the talent that we are selling. Fadlu Davids wanted young players," he explained.

"He only targeted Yannick Zakri. I had no choice – I had to bring in Zakri. As far as the brand equity is concerned, Zakri cost me a lot,” Kadodia concluded.