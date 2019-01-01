Faris Ramli seals move to Perlis

Singapore international Faris Ramli will ply his trade in the Malaysia for the second consecutive season after signing for Perlis

Singapore international Faris Ramli has joined MPL (Malaysian Premier League) side Perlis Northern Lions FC as he looks to help them secure promotion into the top flight. The move will see the forward play in Malaysia for a second consecutive season following his spell with PKNS FC last season.

At Perlis Faris will be joined by 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup winner Safee Sali. Safee: who was Faris' teammate at PKNS, has also made the move to Perlis and the duo will be able to link-up once again in order to spearhead Perlis' attack.

Perlis secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and the club hopes to get to the Super League by 2020.