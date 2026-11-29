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League leaders Porto under Francesco Farioli show no signs of slowing down. Their league record stands at 12 games played, 12 wins, no draws and no defeats, with 29 goals scored and just five conceded. On Sunday 29 November, they delivered another significant statement.

They faced Sporting Lisbon in a head-to-head clash, with former Milan coach Paulo Fonseca having recently taken charge. Porto won 2-0 at home against Sporting . The margin could have been greater: Sainz had a third goal ruled out in stoppage time.

THE GOALS: Within 13 minutes, Porto had the lead. Gabri Veiga got ahead of everyone, including team-mate Froholdt, to finish a fine passing move that split Sporting's defence. He placed the ball in the far bottom corner, leaving Kaique Pereira rooted to the spot.

Four minutes later, Samu Agehowa effectively settled the contest. He used his strength to shield the ball, controlled it in the box and turned in an instant before beating the Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper with a powerful shot. The keeper was at fault.

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THE TABLE: Farioli's side continue to pull away, with Sporting now 12 points behind in the table. Benfica face Famalicao tomorrow evening and, even if they win, they would still be five points off the top.

GIMENEZ BENCHED FOR ANOTHER 90 MINUTES: Former Milan striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican forward, now on loan at Porto, spent all 90 minutes on the bench again. Farioli once more preferred André Silva as his first attacking substitute. A future away from Porto is becoming increasingly necessary.