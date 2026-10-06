The Saudi Roshn League Association is planning a fundamental amendment that could reshape the body over the next few years.

Clubs met with the association's general assembly on Tuesday afternoon to thrash out a series of changes that may be introduced in the coming period.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", the headline proposal concerned the criteria for selecting the association's president.

The general assembly wants competence to become the deciding factor, the newspaper explained, scrapping the previous requirement of at least five years' experience.

Under the new rule, the Saudi League Association could be led by someone with little experience or long service inside the body. Competence alone would be enough, regardless of age or background.

Omar Mugharbel currently holds the role, having been appointed roughly three years ago, in January 2024.

The association matters enormously to how clubs in the Roshn League operate. Its committees carry real weight, none more so than the recruitment committee, which largely controls the clubs' transfer dealings.