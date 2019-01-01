FAREEZ FARHAN REPLACES KHAIRUL AMRI IN SINGAPORE SQUAD

Geylang International forward Fareez Farhan to replace Amri...

Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida today called up Fareez Farhan to replace Khairul Amri in the 23-strong squad to face Yemen and Palestine in their first two Group D matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 campaign this month.

attacker Amri, 34, has withdrawn from the Lions team due to personal reasons. In his place, forward Fareez Farhan, 25, has been handed his first ever senior call-up and will link up with the squad beginning today.

The Lions begin centralised training on Monday and will kick off their Group D campaign against Yemen at the National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub on 5 September before hosting Palestine five days later at the Jalan Besar Stadium.