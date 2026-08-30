"They are two lads who can bring us a different dimension here, and will do too - they showed that today," Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac praised the two standout performers on Sky after Saturday evening's 2-0 home win against Hamburger SV.

Giannis Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas lit up their Bundesliga debuts and gave BVB something that has often been missing at Signal Iduna Park in recent times: spectacular football. Not spectacle for its own sake, though, but football that also served the team and paid off straight away at the start of the Bundesliga season. "The personnel gives you what many perhaps also demand: spectacular things. We have improved something there again this year. I hope these lads, who are technically very strong, show their abilities," Kovac had said before the match.

Kovac's different dimension could hardly have been clearer: the two Greek new signings, who both arrived from smaller European leagues, can do everything Julian Brandt, now playing for Ajax Amsterdam, could do, but they bring one decisive extra quality. Konstantelias and Karetsas are even more capable of changing games than Brandt because they create dynamism better from a standing start. They are a touch more proactive than their German predecessor and have the quality, so important in the spaces between the opposition's lines, to create attacking impulses out of nothing and keep opening up new situations.

BVB: How good was Giannis Konstantelias against HSV?

Against HSV in an absorbing first 45 minutes, Karetsas and Konstantelias repeatedly drove Dortmund's attacking play. The latter confirmed the promise he had already shown in the Super Cup against Bayern Munich (1-2) last weekend: Konstantelias' close control at top speed is striking, as are his agility and the smoothness of his movement. He also brings real aggression off the ball, something he showed on Saturday evening with a ball win in midfield after around half an hour that the crowd celebrated wildly.

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Then came the much-quoted cherry on the cake. Konstantelias made it 2-0 shortly before half-time and marked his goalscoring debut for BVB in the process. "First half, top - that was perfect. We implemented everything we wanted to implement," defensive leader Waldemar Anton raved on Sky about Dortmund's first-half display. Konstantelias' goal arrived with a slice of fortune because the ball took a deflection off a Hamburg defender, but the move still crackled with invention as the Greece international had actually aimed for the near corner with a no-look finish.

After only around 100 minutes in the black and yellow shirt, Konstantelias is already well on the way to becoming a crowd favourite. It was easy to picture him carrying that on over the coming weeks. But since late Sunday afternoon it has been clear that, for the time being, we will no longer see Konstantelias weaving his magic as beautifully as he did on his league debut.

How long will Giannis Konstantelias be out for at BVB?

A day after the Bundesliga opener, Dortmund confirmed the worst fears: Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament tear on his league debut and will therefore be out for several months. "This news hits us very hard because Giannis has already shown in a very short time why we see him as a great player for Borussia Dortmund," said sporting managing director Lars Ricken. "For now, however, his focus and ours is on his recovery. Giannis has our full support in that."

That fear had already loomed large on Saturday evening and has now been borne out: with a cruciate ligament tear, Konstantelias will probably not be able to play until well into spring 2027. "We have to talk about something more serious there. We will have the examination on Sunday. But at least it doesn't sound good, from what the doctor told me," Kovac had said as he feared the worst.

Shortly after narrowly missing his second goal, Konstantelias injured his knee in an unfortunate movement during a challenge. He dropped to the turf and looked distraught when he went off in the 54th minute. After such a promising debut, his lengthy absence is a bitter blow, both for him personally and for BVB.

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The 26-million-euro new signing has already done more than hint that he significantly improves Borussia's attacking play. Without him, it is clearly more sluggish. BVB lost some of their dominance in the second half partly because the visitors from Hamburg improved markedly, but also because so much mobility and invention left the pitch with Konstantelias.

"When Dortmund play from right to left, play into the spaces in between, then first of all you do a lot of chasing and don't really manage to get into the press. That was our problem," HSV captain Nicolai Remberg explained on Sky as he broke down why his side had so little to offer against BVB in the first half.

Giannis Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas thrill at BVB

Together with his compatriot Karetsas, Konstantelias caused most of Hamburg's problems. The two new creative minds rotated intelligently all game and kept play between the lines at an extremely high level with their perfect ball control, making it quick and precise at the same time. "Brutal," Anton called the display by the two Greeks. "The mobility they have, how dangerous they are - that is a huge quality at that age and it is something we need for the future as well. I'm glad we have them with us."

Those first impressions made one thing obvious: Karetsas will now be without his ideal partner for a while. From Dortmund's point of view, the urgent question is how to replace Konstantelias. "I felt incredibly sorry for the lad. From day one here he has had a terrific presence, also in the dressing room. We all already like him very much," stressed sporting director Ole Book, who had watched the injury to the attacking midfielder, the player he and the club's other bosses had absolutely wanted, with a worried expression.

For Konstantelias, Kovac sent on the more defensively minded Marcel Sabitzer on Saturday, and the Austrian understandably lacked his predecessor's esprit. In pure profile terms, Samuele Inacio, who caused a stir after coming on against HSV with a lightning red card and had to leave the pitch again quickly, would be the natural replacement for Konstantelias. Whether the 18-year-old top talent is already ready for that to the necessary extent is another matter.

Could Jadon Sancho now return to BVB once again?

Maximilian Beier is the more experienced alternative, although Kovac would then have to move away from his plan to use the Germany international on one of the two flanks in future. That, in turn, would leave Beier's place on the wings vacant in the squad.

With only a few days left before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday (1 September) at 8pm, Dortmund's transfer chiefs could yet be forced back into action. Sporting managing director Ricken hinted as much even before the devastating diagnosis became official: "Depending on how serious the injury actually is, we will shape our further steps accordingly. But one thing is certain: over the next three days we are not planning anything."

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So who could come in as a direct replacement for Konstantelias at the last minute? Said El Mala, Dortmund's desired player before the Konstantelias deal, has extended his contract at 1. FC Cologne and is no longer available. Another name could now push its way back into the frame: Jadon Sancho. The Englishman would be a natural fit, is a similar type of player to Konstantelias and, like him and Karetsas, has the quality to create dynamism from a standing start. There has been no shortage of speculation in recent weeks and months about Sancho making another return to BVB, although that naturally died down after the arrivals of Karetsas and Konstantelias.

During his time at Dortmund, Sancho produced the best spell of his career so far. Since his contract expired at Manchester United, the now 26-year-old is still without a new club and would be available on a free transfer. In that sense, the risk would be low, although Sancho would have to accept a significant pay cut for a third spell at Borussia. Then there is the sporting question of whether the former wonderkid can still reach his peak level. His recent loans to Chelsea and Aston Villa were, as is well known, largely disappointing.