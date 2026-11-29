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The Royal Castle opened their CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Citizens at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. A clinical first-half double from captain Ahmed Hammoudan set the tone for a match defined by Moroccan tactical superiority and territorial control.

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FAR Rabat demonstrated their continental pedigree with a systematic 3-1 dismantling of Durban City to move to the summit of Group B. Pedro Gonçalves’ side controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, exploiting their 60% possession to push the South African visitors into a deep, defensive block. The Moroccan giants utilised the full width of the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, creating 17 shooting opportunities and constantly testing the visitors' structural integrity through the creative industry of Merveil Ndockyt and Anas Bach.

Hammoudan dictates the opening exchanges

The breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute when Ahmed Hammoudan latched onto a precise delivery from Ndockyt to open the scoring. Durban City struggled to transition from defence to attack, frequently losing the ball in the middle third and allowing Rabat to sustain pressure. Just before the interval, Hammoudan doubled the advantage with his second of the evening in the 44th minute, a strike that reflected his side’s clinical edge. While Durban City’s Mxolisi Bhengu found himself isolated upfront, Rabat’s fluid 4-3-3 system allowed their wide players to drift inside, creating numerical overloads that the visitors simply could not track.

Tactical adjustments and the decisive blow

Eric Tinkler responded at half-time by introducing Thabo Nodada, seeking greater ball retention. The move yielded immediate results as Alou Doumbia pulled a goal back in the 50th minute following a well-worked assist by Kyle Jurgens. This brief surge of momentum forced FAR Rabat to recalibrate their defensive lines, momentarily ceding territory. However, the game remained firmly in the hosts' grasp as they managed the closing stages with professional efficiency. The tactical flexibility of the Rabat bench, including the introduction of Abdelfettah Hadraf, ensured the energy levels remained high as the visitors began to fatigue under the pressure of chasing the ball.

The contest was effectively ended in the 83rd minute by Marouane Louadni. The centre-back, who had been imperious in his defensive duties, rose to meet a set-piece and restore the two-goal cushion. This late goal extinguished any hopes of a Durban City comeback and highlighted the set-piece vulnerability of the visiting side. For FAR Rabat, this represents a perfect start to the group stage, providing a platform of three points and a healthy goal difference. Durban City, meanwhile, will need to address their lack of presence in the opposition box, having registered only five touches in that area compared to Rabat’s 31.

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Match Verdict

⭐ MOTM: Ahmed Hammoudan was the standout performer, leading by example with two clinical first-half goals that provided the foundation for his team's victory.

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👎 Better next time: Siphamandla Ncanana struggled to organise the backline against Rabat's fluid movement, often finding himself caught out of position for the goals conceded.

⚡ The moment: Marouane Louadni’s 83rd-minute header was the definitive blow, killing off Durban City's momentum just as they were searching for a late equaliser.

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📊 The stat: FAR Rabat’s total of 31 touches in the opposition box compared to Durban City’s 5 perfectly illustrated the massive gulf in territorial dominance.