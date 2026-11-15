FAR Rabat 3-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: Imane Touriss double secures continental glory for the Moroccans as CAF Champions League glory eludes Chloorkop again

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FAR Rabat secured a decisive victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Women's Champions League final, inspired by a brace from Imane Touriss. Despite an equaliser from Refilwe Tholakele, the Moroccan side's clinical finishing and superior conversion rate proved the difference in Ismailia.

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The CAF Women’s Champions League final at the Suez Canal Stadium delivered a tactical masterclass as FAR Rabat overcame Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 to claim the continent's top prize. Heading into the showpiece, Sundowns were the slight favourites following a dominant semi-final run, yet they encountered a Rabat side perfectly tuned for the counter-attack. The match served as a clash of philosophies, pitting Godfrey Sapula’s 4-1-2-1-2 diamond against Hicham El Idrissi’s disciplined 3-4-2-1 system. Ultimately, the ability of the Moroccan side to transition with speed and precision dismantled the South African champions' defensive structure.

Clinical opening exchanges define the first half

The match exploded into life in the 23rd minute when Imane Touriss broke the deadlock for FAR Rabat, capitalising on a lapse in the Sundowns backline. The response from the South African side was immediate and authoritative; just two minutes later, Refilwe Tholakele restored parity by finishing a well-weighted delivery from Nonhlanhla Mthandi. Despite Sundowns enjoying 51% of the possession and a higher shot volume, they lacked the final-third composure demonstrated by their opponents. Rabat regained the lead in the 37th minute when Hiba Youssoufi converted an assist from the talismanic Ghizlane Chebbak, sending the Moroccan side into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

Strategic shifts and the decisive third goal

Recognising the need for more dynamism, Sundowns coach Godfrey Sapula made a bold double substitution at the interval, introducing Katlego Moletsane in goal for Andile Dlamini and Nthabiseng Majiya in attack. While these changes increased Sundowns’ shot tally to 13 overall, they struggled to penetrate Rabat's low block. The tactical narrative shifted towards game management as FAR Rabat sat deep and invited pressure, waiting for the one opening that would kill the contest. That moment arrived in the 77th minute when Fatima Tagnaout turned provider for Imane Touriss, who fired home her second of the night to make it 3-1.

Defensive resilience stymies the Sundowns fightback

The final fifteen minutes saw a desperate Mamelodi Sundowns push forward, but they were met by a resolute FAR Rabat defence anchored by Nouhaila Benzina and Aziza Rabbah. Despite having six corners to Rabat’s one, the Brazilians could not find a way through the Moroccan wall. El Idrissi’s side demonstrated immense discipline, committing 17 fouls to disrupt the rhythm of the Sundowns midfield without receiving a single card. The effectiveness of Rabat's defensive shape forced Sundowns into speculative efforts, as evidenced by the fact that only three of their 13 shots hit the target.

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Standout individual performances under the lights

Imane Touriss was undoubtedly the star of the show, displaying a level of clinical finishing that is rare in high-stakes finals. Her ability to operate on the shoulder of the last defender gave Sundowns' centre-backs nightmares throughout the 82 minutes she was on the pitch. Support from Ghizlane Chebbak was equally vital; the captain’s vision and ball retention allowed Rabat to survive periods of intense pressure. For Sundowns, Refilwe Tholakele was a constant threat, but she often found herself isolated as the supply lines from the diamond midfield were systematically cut off by Rabat’s industrious wing-backs.

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Historical implications and the path forward

This result represents a significant shift in the power dynamics of African women’s football, as FAR Rabat neutralized the technical superiority of Mamelodi Sundowns with tactical efficiency. For Sundowns, the defeat will prompt a review of their defensive vulnerability against direct transitions, despite their dominance in ball retention. For FAR Rabat, this trophy is a testament to their growth as a continental powerhouse. As the celebrations begin in Morocco, the focus for both teams will now turn to the next domestic cycle, though the echoes of this clinical 3-1 victory will resonate for seasons to come.

Match Verdict

⭐ MOTM: Imane Touriss earns the honour for her ruthless efficiency, scoring twice from a limited number of opportunities to secure the title.

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👎 Better next time: Andile Dlamini struggled to impose herself in the first half and was hooked at half-time after conceding two goals from just three shots on target.

⚡ The moment: The 77th-minute strike by Touriss was the dagger, coming at a time when Sundowns were throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser.

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📊 The stat: Despite having nearly double the total shots (13 to 7), Sundowns only managed three on target compared to Rabat's highly efficient five.