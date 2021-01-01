Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 37 team news, captain picks and more

Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign

There's just two gameweeks to go in the Fantasy Premier League but, with 20 matches left to play, there's still plenty of time to rack up a healthy final points tally.

Gameweek 37 sees 10 fixtures crammed into the next two days, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool having, on paper, favourable fixtures that could see some big numbers posted.

Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 campaign.

Contents

Gameweek 37 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST) May 18 Man Utd vs Fulham 18:00 May 18 Southampton vs Leeds 18:00 May 18 Brighton vs Man City 19:00 May 18 Chelsea vs Leicester 20:15 May 19 Everton vs Wolves 18:00 May 19 Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd 18:00 May 19 Tottenham vs Aston Villa 18:00 May 19 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 19:00 May 19 Burnley vs Liverpool 20:15 May 19 West Brom vs West Ham 20:15

GAMEWEEK 37 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 18, 16:30

Team news

Last updated: 18/05/21 09:00 (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date David Luiz Thigh May 19 Granit Xhaka Groin May 19 Hector Bellerin Knock Unknown

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date Morgan Sanson Knee May 19 Tyrone Mings Shin May 19 Trezeguet Knee Next season Matty Cash Knock Next season

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date Davy Propper Ankle May 23 Joel Veltman Calf May 23 Solly March Knee Next season Tariq Lamptey Hamstring Next season

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date Nick Pope Knee May 19 Dale Stephens Ankle May 19 Robbie Brady Calf Next Season Phil Bardsley Hernia Next Season Kevin Long Calf Next Season

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date Mateo Kovacic Thigh May 18 Andreas Christensen Thigh May 18

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date Nathaniel Clyne Illness May 19 Patrick van Aanholt Other (personal reasons) May 19 Luka Milivojevic Other (personal reasons) May 19 James McArthur Calf Unknown Connor Wickham Strain Unknown Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown Mamadou Sakho Thigh Unknown James Tomkins Other Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date Josh King Lower back Unknown Yerry Mina Adductor May 19 Jean-Philippe Gbamin Knee Next season

FULHAM

Player Injury Likely return date Tom Cairney Knee May 23 Antonee Robinson Ankle May 23 Terence Kongolo Knee Next season

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date Robin Koch N/A (given early leave) Next season Pablo Hernandez Other May 18 Mateusz Klich N/A (given early leave) Next season Adam Forshaw Other Unknown Helder Costa Lower back Next season

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date Jonny Evans Ankle May 23 James Justin Knee Next season Harvey Barnes Knee Next season Cengiz Under Hip May 23

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date Jordan Henderson Groin Next season James Milner Other May 19 Naby Keita Muscular Unknown Ben Davies Muscular Unknown Joel Matip Ankle Next season Joe Gomez Knee Unknown Ozan Kabak Muscular Unknown Virgil van Dijk Knee Next season Diogo Jota Foot Next season Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Illness May 19

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date Kevin De Bruyne Other May 18 Sergio Aguero Muscle May 18

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date Harry Maguire Ankle May 26 Anthony Martial Knee May 18 Daniel James Other May 18 Phil Jones Knee Next season

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date Callum Wilson Thigh Next season Jamaal Lascelles Ankle Unknown Ryan Fraser Groin Unknown Karl Darlow Knee Unknown Elliot Anderson Hip Unknown Isaac Hayden Knee Unknown

SHEFFIELD UTD

Player Injury Likely return date Sander Berge Other Unknown Oliver Burke Foot Next season Ethan Ampadu Groin Unknown Ollie McBurnie Ankle Next season Jack O'Connell Knee Unknown Billy Sharp Thigh Next season

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date Oriol Romeu Ankle May 18 Jan Bednarek Heel May 18 Ryan Bertrand Calf Unknown Will Smallbone Knee Next season

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date Ben Davies Calf Unknown Serge Aurier Groin Unknown

WEST BROM

Player Injury Likely return date Branislav Ivanovic Thigh Next season Robert Snodgrass Lower back Next season

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date Arthur Masuaku Knee Unknown Manuel Lanzini Thigh/Groin Unknown

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date Raul Jimenez Head May 23 Daniel Podence Adductor Unknown Jonny Knee Unknown Pedro Neto Knee Unknown Owen Otasowie Knock May 19

Return to top

Suspensions table

Player Absent for... Fabian Schar (Newcastle) One game Lewis Dunk (Brighton) One game Neal Maupay (Brighton) One game

Return to top

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 37?

There are a number of very tempting captain pick options going into Gameweek 37, with a full quota of fixtures taking place across Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah produced the goods on the weekend, with his 10-point return bettering many of the other standout captain choices, including the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Patrick Bamford.

And we're giving the armband to the Liverpool star again this week, with a top-four chasing Reds facing Burnley and in-form Salah still chasing the Golden Boot.

Return to top

Dream 15 wildcard picks

Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!

Article continues below

Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 37, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!

Return to top