Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 36 team news, captain picks and more

Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign
Gameweek 36 of the Fantasy Premier League is here and with only three rounds of fixtures left to go, we're entering crunch time in your FPL mini-leagues.
A reduced gameweek for this weekend sees Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal all without a league fixture, with in-form Liverpool aiming to further close the gap to the top four.
Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 campaign.
Contents
- Gameweek fixtures
- Team news
- Suspension table
- Who is the best captain pick?
- Dream 15 wildcard picks
Gameweek 36 fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (BST)
|May 14
|Newcastle vs Man City
|20:00
|
|
|
|May 15
|Burnley vs Leeds
|12:30
|May 15
|Southampton vs Fulham
|15:00
|May 15
|Brighton vs West Ham
|20:00
|
|
|
|May 16
|Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
|12:00
|May 16
|Tottenham vs Wolves
|14:05
|May 16
|West Brom vs Liverpool
|16:30
|May 16
|Everton vs Sheffield Utd
|19:00
|GAMEWEEK 36 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 14, 18:30
Team news
Last updated: 14/05/21 12:00 (BST)
ARSENAL
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|David Luiz
|Thigh
|May 19
|Granit Xhaka
|Groin
|May 19
|Hector Bellerin
|Knock
|Unknown
ASTON VILLA
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Morgan Sanson
|Knee
|May 19
|Trezeguet
|Knee
|Unknown
|Matty Cash
|Knock
|Unknown
BRIGHTON
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Davy Propper
|Ankle
|May 23
|Adam Lallana
|Calf
|May 15
|Joel Veltman
|Calf
|May 18
|Florin Andone
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Solly March
|Knee
|Next season
|Tariq Lamptey
|Hamstring
|Next season
BURNLEY
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Nick Pope
|Knee
|May 15
|Dale Stephens
|Ankle
|May 15
|Robbie Brady
|Calf
|Next Season
|Phil Bardsley
|Hernia
|Next Season
|Kevin Long
|Calf
|Next Season
CHELSEA
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Mateo Kovacic
|Thigh
|May 15
|Andreas Christensen
|Thigh
|May 15
|N'Golo Kante
|Achilles
|May 15
CRYSTAL PALACE
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|James McArthur
|Calf
|Unknown
|Connor Wickham
|Strain
|Unknown
|Nathan Ferguson
|Other
|Unknown
|Mamadou Sakho
|Thigh
|Unknown
|James Tomkins
|Other
|Unknown
EVERTON
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|James Rodriguez
|Calf
|May 16
|Yerry Mina
|Adductor
|May 16
|Jean-Philippe Gbamin
|Knee
|Next season
FULHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Tom Cairney
|Knee
|May 23
|Harrison Reed
|Other
|May 15
|Terence Kongolo
|Knee
|Next season
LEEDS
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Liam Cooper
|Buttock
|May 15
|Adam Forshaw
|Other
|Unknown
|Helder Costa
|Lower back
|Next season
LEICESTER
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Jonny Evans
|Ankle
|May 15
|James Justin
|Knee
|Next season
|Harvey Barnes
|Knee
|Next season
|Wes Morgan
|Lower back
|Unknown
LIVERPOOL
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Jordan Henderson
|Groin
|Next season
|James Milner
|Other
|May 16
|Naby Keita
|Muscular
|May 16
|Ben Davies
|Muscular
|May 16
|Joel Matip
|Ankle
|Next season
|Joe Gomez
|Knee
|Unknown
|Ozan Kabak
|Muscular
|Unknown
|Virgil van Dijk
|Knee
|Next season
MAN CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Other
|Unknown
MAN UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Harry Maguire
|Ankle
|Next season
|Anthony Martial
|Knee
|Unknown
|Daniel James
|Other
|Unknown
|Phil Jones
|Knee
|Next season
NEWCASTLE
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Callum Wilson
|Thigh
|Next season
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Ankle
|May 14
|Joe Willock
|Thigh
|May 14
|Ryan Fraser
|Groin
|May 14
|Karl Darlow
|Knee
|May 14
|Elliot Anderson
|Hip
|May 14
|Isaac Hayden
|Knee
|May 14
SHEFFIELD UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Ethan Ampadu
|Groin
|May 16
|Ollie McBurnie
|Ankle
|Next season
|Jack O'Connell
|Knee
|Unknown
|Billy Sharp
|Thigh
|Next season
SOUTHAMPTON
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Oriol Romeu
|Ankle
|May 23
|Jan Bednarek
|Ankle
|May 23
|Ryan Bertrand
|Calf
|Unknown
|Will Smallbone
|Knee
|Next season
TOTTENHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Ben Davies
|Calf
|Unknown
WEST BROM
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Ainsley Maitland-Niles
|N/A (unable to face parent club)
|May 16
|Branislav Ivanovic
|Thigh
|Next season
|Robert Snodgrass
|Lower back
|Next season
WEST HAM
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Declan Rice
|Knee
|May 15
|Arthur Masuaku
|Knee
|May 15
|Mark Noble
|Calf
|May 15
|Aaron Cresswell
|Thigh
|May 15
|Manuel Lanzini
|Thigh/Groin
|Unknown
WOLVES
|Player
|Injury
|Possible return date
|Raul Jimenez
|Head
|May 23
|Willy Boly
|Other
|May 16
|Jonny
|Knee
|Unknown
|Pedro Neto
|Knee
|Unknown
|Fernando Marcal
|Groin
|Unknown
|Owen Otasowie
|Knock
|Unknown
Return to top
Suspensions table
|Player
|Absent for...
|Fabian Schar (Newcastle)
|Two games
|Lewis Dunk (Brighton)
|Two games
|Neal Maupay (Brighton)
|Two games
Return to top
Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 36?
It's one of the easier weeks to pick your captain, with three of the top four not having a Premier League fixture this weekend
Given Pep Guardiola's usual policy of rotation, it's difficult to pinpoint a reliable captain pick for Manchester City, and thus we're drawn to Liverpool and their away clash at West Brom.
Indeed, Mohamed Salah, who has a goal or assist in each of his last three Premier League matches, is the standout pick, with the Egyptian now level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.
Return to top
Dream 15 wildcard picks
Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!
Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 36, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!
Return to top