Jose Mourinho has been tagged the greatest manager ever by fans after the Portuguese led AS Roma to the final of the Europa Conference League final on Thursday.

Tammy Abraham’s first-half strike helped the Serie A side overcome Leicester City 1-0 in the semi-final second leg staged at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, thus qualifying 2-1 on aggregate.

With this, the former Chelsea and the Manchester United handler became the first tactician to reach the final of a major European competition with four different clubs, having done so with Porto (Uefa Cup & Champions League), Inter (Champions League), Man United (Europa League) and now Roma (Europa Conference League).

That inspired enthusiasts to storm social media to wax lyrical about the 59-year-old’s credentials, with many stating that he is the master tactician.

To my mentor😭🔥🔥🔥🥶!!! The only one to have done it!! The greatest of all time, Jose MOURINHO. The English media nightmare 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BOTy8pODM9 — OLOLADE🥵😌💜☘️♥️ (@Drealololade) May 5, 2022

Jose Mourinho. The Greatest. — Nwa Chi ná waalu ụzọ (@EnigmaOkafor) May 5, 2022

Jose Mourinho is the Greatest ever Manager in the world — Kobby Mens 🇬🇭🇺🇲 (@KobbyMens13) May 5, 2022

Nah Mourinho is the Greatest Football Manager of All Times — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 5, 2022

Jose Mourinho is the greatest coach of all times. — FOREVER (@forevercfr) May 5, 2022

King Jose Mourinho! THE GREATEST!! 👑 — Aregbesola Adeyinka (@Ade_Aregbesola) May 5, 2022

I think Jose Mourinho is the greatest manager of all time. — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 5, 2022

Florentino Perez would forever be grateful to Jose Mourinho.



Kids don’t really know how far Real Madrid fell off before Perez took Jose from Inter.



Jose said he only needed Khedira, Ozil, Di Maria, etc to rebuild. Young upcoming players. The GOAT — Afrikuz 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Afrikurz) May 4, 2022

Jose Mourinho is the GOAT, it is that simple. — Фрэнк (@RedOesterCult) May 4, 2022

Jose Mourinho the goat 🐐 — La flame (@iam_manga) May 5, 2022

We are Roma!



Jose Mourinho is the GOAT — Afrikuz 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Afrikurz) May 5, 2022

Jose Mourinho - The GOAT. — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) May 5, 2022

Some fans trolled Manchester City for their inability to reach this season’s Champions League despite the expensive talents in their squad.

They suggested that the Citizens should hire Mourinho if they hope to make their pursuit of European glory a reality.



@ManCity if you wanna win the Champions League its simple, give the same budget to Mourinho that you gave to Pep Fraudiola and watch what happens. — Danny Alexander (@DanAlexanderrrr) May 5, 2022

See Mourinho turning water to wine.



They Handed Carabao man the GDP of the whole West Africa…



And still Man City aren’t any closer to an European trophy than Arsenal has been. — The Kingmaker 🦥 (@SmithVinci) May 5, 2022

Frustrated Pep fan boys mocking Mourinho making Conference League Final when half of the trophies their paper genius has won at City after £2b is Carabao Cup where he plays Wrexham, Shrewsbury & Halifax on the way to the Final.Enter UCL & he can't get past small Lyon.Or Monaco.😁 — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 5, 2022

Manchester City should employ Mourinho if they ever hope to win the #UCL — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 5, 2022

Give Jose Mourinho the Manchester City job and theyll finally learn how to hold onto a lead in Europe 🤣#specialone #fraudiola — Danny Alexander (@DanAlexanderrrr) May 5, 2022

Manchester City needs Jose mourinho to be able to take champions league https://t.co/05EghfiN7Q — Dr. Jeans_Nyame🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@jacob_menkah) May 5, 2022

Mourinho doesn’t need the best player in the world-Messi or £1b and/or 3 seasons to make another European Final, unlike the bald fraud who inherited a team that won a treble at Bayern b4 he arrived, best players in the league at City, spent £1b & still unable to win the CL — Sola (@jimohsolz) May 5, 2022

AS Roma have set up a final against Feyenoord, who beat Olympique Marseille 3-2 on aggregate in the other game.

They will meet at the Arena Kombetare, Tirana on May 25. The Italians’ attention now shifts to finishing their league campaign well, starting with Fiorentina on Monday.



Is Mourinho the greatest football manager ever? Let's know in the comments.