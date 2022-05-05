Fans tag Mourinho 'greatest manager ever' as AS Roma beat Leicester City to reach Europa Conference League final
Jose Mourinho has been tagged the greatest manager ever by fans after the Portuguese led AS Roma to the final of the Europa Conference League final on Thursday.
Tammy Abraham’s first-half strike helped the Serie A side overcome Leicester City 1-0 in the semi-final second leg staged at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, thus qualifying 2-1 on aggregate.
With this, the former Chelsea and the Manchester United handler became the first tactician to reach the final of a major European competition with four different clubs, having done so with Porto (Uefa Cup & Champions League), Inter (Champions League), Man United (Europa League) and now Roma (Europa Conference League).
That inspired enthusiasts to storm social media to wax lyrical about the 59-year-old’s credentials, with many stating that he is the master tactician.
Some fans trolled Manchester City for their inability to reach this season’s Champions League despite the expensive talents in their squad.
They suggested that the Citizens should hire Mourinho if they hope to make their pursuit of European glory a reality.
AS Roma have set up a final against Feyenoord, who beat Olympique Marseille 3-2 on aggregate in the other game.
They will meet at the Arena Kombetare, Tirana on May 25. The Italians’ attention now shifts to finishing their league campaign well, starting with Fiorentina on Monday.
Is Mourinho the greatest football manager ever? Let's know in the comments.