Premier Soccer League assistant referee Moeketsi Molelekoa has passed on.

Molelekoa involved in a road accident

He was an experienced Safa assistant referee

Officiated Pirates/Arrows game

WHAT HAPPENED: The experienced assistant referee Molelekoa was involved in a tragic road accident late on Friday.

Safa Head of referees Abdul Ebrahim confirmed the demise of the official, with the Premier Soccer League also confirming the same on Saturday, prompting an outpouring of grief from the South African footballing fraternity.

WHAT THEY SAID: [Molelekoa] passed away in a motor vehicle accident [on Friday] evening," Ebrahim told iDiski Times. "This is very sad and a sad loss."

PSL went on to confirm a moment of silence will be observed with respect to the fallen official.

"The League sends heartfelt condolences to the Molelekoa family, Safa, and the football fraternity at large," the South African top-tier managers said in a statement.

"The PSL will observe a moment of silence in his honour ahead of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, DStv Diski Challenge, and Motsepe Foundation Championship fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Fans have taken to social media and shared their tributes.

Lindiwe Nxumalo is still in denial after getting the tragic news, "No man Moeketsi Molelekoa passed away, he recently posted that he built his mother a house," he posted.

For another fan by the name Khomotso Lesiba, the loss was too much. "I am shattered," was all he could say.

Molelekoa has been on the rise since 2015 when he was still in the lower leagues, and it explains Peter Mashifane's reaction: "What a loss to the football fraternity, rest in peace."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Molelekoa was an experienced assistant referee who officiated several high-level games.

He was part of the officials in the Cosafa Cup held in Durban in June and July 2022. Molelekoa has also officiated Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

His latest engagement was in Orlando Pirates' 3-1 PSL win over Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium last weekend.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Plans to lay the official to rest are underway, but there has been no official statement regarding the burial date.