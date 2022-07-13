Fans rave over Senegal captain Koulibaly's expected transfer from Napoli to Chelsea
Fans online believe Chelsea’s defence will receive a massive upgrade following the anticipated arrival of Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
Koulibaly is reportedly close to being a Chelsea player after the Blues and Serie A side Napoli agreed a deal worth €38m, bringing an end to the player’s eight-year stay in Italy, and a number of fans feel the London giants have got it right.
Some fans believe Koulibaly's signing will make them easily forget the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
However, a section of supporters think the Senegalese is past his best.
Koulibaly has been the subject of transfer speculation in the last four years with a number of Premier League teams including Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool as well as Spanish giants Barcelona being linked with an interest.
The Senegal international has been a mainstay in the Napoli defence since he joined them in July 2014, making 317 appearances while scoring 14 goals and he leaves having captained the side to the 2019-20 Coppa Italia crown.
Considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, the 31-year-old, who captained Senegal to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title, was voted the Serie A Best Defender in 2018-19 while he has featured in the Serie A Team of the Year on four occasions.
Koulibaly to Chelsea
Do you think Koulibaly could be a success at Chelsea?