The Super Falcons suffered a heartbreak after two players were sent off and surrendered the title following defeat to the Atlas Lionesses in Rabat

Supporters across Africa have joined to praise Nigeria’s Super Falcons despite losing 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra-time to hosts Morocco in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Super Falcons’ journey was ended at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay-Abdellah in Rabat when striker Ifeoma Onumonu missed the decisive kick after the Atlas Lionesses goalkeeper Khadujah Er-Rmichi guessed right to save her effort.

Article continues below

This was after Nigeria had played the last 30 minutes of the thrilling game plus extra-time with nine players, after Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were red carded in the 48th and 70th minutes, respectively.

Fans have taken to social media to commend Nigeria’s gallant fight, insisting the Super Falcons “were robbed by the referee” and deserved to reach the final.

“Morocco won but Nigeria won our heart,” said Evakeys Denis Yaah while reacting to a post on GOAL Africa Facebook page, while Ayomide Ojo wrote: “The girls gave their all," adding: "If this Moroccan team were any good, they should have won playing against nine for 50 minutes.

“Final or no final, the Super Falcons are the best team in African women’s football.”

“It was an incredible run from the Super Falcons,” said Temi Dayo accompanying his comment with the fire emojis. “They are wonderful, they are massive, they are passionate, they are the best in Africa.”

Ayotollah Ruhullah Muhammad Ali said: “Nigeria tried, despite all odds and managed to reach that level. Moroccans were actually bad players they were lucky,” while T Daniel Flames opined: “Nigeria women holding on with two players down is something rare you will see… they deserve to win but penalties cannot be predicted.”

Akintade Ayobams praised the Super Falcons and compared them to their men’s team - the Super Eagles: “We were down to nine women,” started Ayobams adding: “In fact these Nigerian girls should be called the Super Eagles while the boys should be called Falcons.”

He went further to explain his thinking behind the name change: “If the Super Eagles are down to 10 men, they start giving up.”

Meanwhile, another set of supporters after blamed Nigeria’s defeat to poor officiating and "biasness" from African body Caf towards the host nation.

“It explains why Africans hardly go far in world tournaments,” stated Catier Ishaya Paul, adding: “You always see some favours given to the host team for the huge amount they spend to host the competition but it’s a disgrace to see it become so obvious in the field of play... truthfully Nigeria was a better team tonight.”

Udeme Sato wrote: “For what just happened to the Nigeria team tonight [Monday], it’s obvious that Africa football will never get better till God comes.

“It is so shameful.”

“This is really painful... God punish Caf officials and that referee,” wrote Darius Dunamis, while Ejikeme Igwe opined: “Nigeria robbed! Zambia robbed! Caf is fixing her competitions.”

Augustine Kapembwa wrapped up the debate: “African football is a disgrace, it’s like these matches are decided by Caf and referees, from the inception they know whom they want to win the competition, poor officiating and that’s why these teams won’t perform well at World Cup because everything is compromised.”

Nigeria will face Zambia in the third place play-off while Morocco will take on South Africa in the final with both teams looking to clinch the title for the first time.