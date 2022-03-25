Fans offer Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs ‘free’ McCarthy after reported AmaZulu exit
After reports emerged that Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu and Benni McCarthy have split up, some fans have offered the coach to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
McCarthy’s reported exit comes a day after Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu said there would be accountability should the Durban club – which is lying ninth and exited the Caf Champions League in the group stage - finish outside the top four.
"We have seven games to get back into the top four because I really believe AmaZulu are a top [four] team. That’s what I want, and if I can’t get that, then there will be accountability," Zungu said.
As some fans debated what the direction the Bafana Bafana legend would take, some offered him to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
As fans speculated about his next move, others criticised the club’s management, alleging the retired striker – who led Usuthu to second place last season, their best PSL finish ever – was not adequately supported in the transfer market.
Whereas some showered him with praise, others picked out what they thought was McCarthy’s weakness as a coach.
Another revisited the Siyethemba Sithebe saga that happened early in the year. In February, Zungu said the midfielder would not wear the Usuthu jersey again in the second half of the season after the player signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs.
Where next for Benni? Would he be a good option for Amakhosi or the Sea Robbers? Tell us what you think in the comment section.