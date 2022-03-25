Fans offer Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs ‘free’ McCarthy after reported AmaZulu exit

After reports emerged that Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu and Benni McCarthy have split up, some fans have offered the coach to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

McCarthy’s reported exit comes a day after Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu said there would be accountability should the Durban club – which is lying ninth and exited the Caf Champions League in the group stage - finish outside the top four.

"We have seven games to get back into the top four because I really believe AmaZulu are a top [four] team. That’s what I want, and if I can’t get that, then there will be accountability," Zungu said.

As some fans debated what the direction the Bafana Bafana legend would take, some offered him to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

@KaizerChiefs Benni McCarthy is a free agent. Please sign this good coach but Zungu won't be a happy man and annoy him further — Mokone L Komane (@MokoneKomane) March 25, 2022

Bennie to Chiefs, who says no? — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) March 25, 2022

Benni McCarthy is going to Orlando Pirates , watch this space 😁 pic.twitter.com/azWSKBOxS0 — Anele Fumba (@fumbanele) March 25, 2022

@orlandopirates Benni is free please. Give him 5years contract — #MonateFela by TeePee Lehipi (@Marcco_ent) March 25, 2022

I won’t be surprised if Benni joins Pirates,, angithi Khoza takes everyone!! 😪 — MAZWIDE😌💙 (@Nkoskhodola_23) March 25, 2022

@orlandopirates take Benni and give him 3 years contract. Give him the players he wants and get rid of the ones he doesn't need — Kagiso (@Thelzito) March 25, 2022

What if Benni joins Pirates and actually hit the ground running? And help Mabasa improve his game? 🙆 — PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter90) March 25, 2022

As fans speculated about his next move, others criticised the club’s management, alleging the retired striker – who led Usuthu to second place last season, their best PSL finish ever – was not adequately supported in the transfer market.

Benni McCarthy wanted a striker and AmaZulu management bought him a Basketball Player. — 🇿🇦 Sya Masuku 🇿🇦 (@DJsyaro) March 25, 2022

Only because they made a mistake of not improving their squad, Zungu let Benni down https://t.co/0q2yVzyRfy — PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter90) March 25, 2022

The problem here is not Benni McCarthy but the management.



You can't expect to see a club performs better when you are not buying players. Good luck Benni. You are a good coach pic.twitter.com/fkHdZDI13M — King Shaba (@DJShabaSA) March 25, 2022

What if Benni joins Pirates and actually hit the ground running? And help Mabasa improve his game? 🙆 — PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter90) March 25, 2022

Amazulu squad punched above its weight last season and it was not improved after all the ambition talk from its owner. — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) March 25, 2022

Zungu expected Benni to pull a miracle with that squad? He expects a lot for someone who's not willing to spend...he can forget about the league and top4 finish — Mlangeni (@Nkosi_Dlamini_) March 25, 2022

Whereas some showered him with praise, others picked out what they thought was McCarthy’s weakness as a coach.

Article continues below

Benni is a good coach but he has a problem with authority. — Aubrey (@Aubreychiibi) March 25, 2022

So Benni will leave @AmaZuluFootball the say way he left @CapeTownCityFC I mean 1 good Season nyana then his out...



Then you hear Ppl say he's ready to coach 1 of the Big Teams🤔 if he can't deal with player egos at that level I wonder how will he cope in the big stage! — Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) March 25, 2022

Ayikhona Thaps. Benni has a relationship problem with players that he coaches. He must go work on his emotional intelligence my brother. 😅 — Pule Jakkals (@PuleZtro) March 25, 2022

Another revisited the Siyethemba Sithebe saga that happened early in the year. In February, Zungu said the midfielder would not wear the Usuthu jersey again in the second half of the season after the player signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs.

AmaZulu FC chairman left Benni McCarthy in a dire situation when he decided to freeze out Sithebe because he couldn't control his emotions... — Phillix M. Kokwele 🇿🇦🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) March 25, 2022

Where next for Benni? Would he be a good option for Amakhosi or the Sea Robbers? Tell us what you think in the comment section.