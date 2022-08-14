Fans mock 'charity organisation' Kaizer Chiefs after 4-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs succumbed to a 4-0 Premier Soccer League defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
An early Gaston Sirino strike, Peter Shalulile's brace and a goal by substitute Abubeker Nasir sank Amakhosi.
The result sparked a storm on social media, mostly with fans mocking the Soweto giants.
When Kaizer Chiefs fans said they'd be cooking this season after signing:— 🆈🅴🅻🅻🅾 🅼🅰🅽 (@YellowM23654784) August 14, 2022
👉Du Preez
👉Solomons
👉Kwinika
👉Sithebe,
👉Maart
I didn't know they meant they'd be cooking Ls.
😂
🤣
😂
🤣
😂🤣😂🤣😂#DstvPrem #Sundowns #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/riiotwUPSj
It wouldn't surprise me if #KaizerChiefs was a social experiment from World Health Organization to see how long a person can support a football team without killing themselves. pic.twitter.com/WOewIbJlaw— CV & Electricity🔌💡🇿🇦 (@Sbuddahmlangeni) August 13, 2022
#KaizerChiefs ha e sa fana. Nowadays they are charity organizations pic.twitter.com/5zyrPqRkXF— 🎖KETSO4LIFE🏅🇿🇦 (@KETSO4LIFE) August 13, 2022
"I will whip the shepherd and the sheep will scatter. "— Thabang Likotsi Likotsi (@ThabangLikotsi2) August 14, 2022
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️@Masandawana #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/ElinwRAXTA
It's very difficult being a chiefs supporter😭😭😭💔#EmptyOldTrafford #KaizerChiefs #Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/ksp6RsWBR7— Tiino Mašh 🌐✌🚩🇮🇹 (@Tiino_Savage1) August 14, 2022
When you realize that Kaizer Chiefs came to Pretoria 4 nothing... 🤣🤣#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/m0XDjLGpT4— KeletsoM 🦋💫💦 (@KeletsoMss) August 14, 2022
If you got Kaizer Chiefs friends, kindly check up on them, those guys are really going through alot. 😂😂😂 #Sundowns 4️⃣-0️⃣ #KaizerChiefs #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/aBdODuTLAu— 🆈🅴🅻🅻🅾 🅼🅰🅽 (@YellowM23654784) August 14, 2022
There are people, and they walk among us, who support Chiefs AND United 🤯— Darren Maule Official (@thedarrenmaule) August 14, 2022
Keep them in your thoughts today. Their suffering is painful 💔 #ManchesterUnited 🍩 #KaizerChiefs 🍩 pic.twitter.com/xZZ0wK1omZ
When your Kaizer Chiefs friend starts driving at 250km/h and starts saying "all I wanted was a win"— E M J A Y (@MoloiEm) August 13, 2022
#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/n5bLYmlkNT
#Sundowns 4️⃣-0️⃣ #KaizerChiefs— 🆈🅴🅻🅻🅾 🅼🅰🅽 (@YellowM23654784) August 14, 2022
The gloves Bruce Bvuma was wearing yesterday: pic.twitter.com/emvFB5Evbg
#KaizerChiefs is the football version of EFF they only win on social media platforms, On the field they are no where to be seen even now its Chiefs trending not Sundowns🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2Yn8IHOdbq— Mhlekazi (@sbambelo1) August 13, 2022
So Kaizer Chiefs really thought they are ready for Mamelodi Sundowns 🤣🤣🤣#KaizerChiefs #MamelodiSundowns pic.twitter.com/E9VGnSxeiH— Lunga_BigArm (@LungaBigarm) August 13, 2022
#KaizerChiefs today: pic.twitter.com/gz3EnepVDh— Maxed_Out (@Max_SMMO) August 13, 2022
champions 4 vs Big Mouth FC 0 #SundownsvsChiefs #Sundowns #DStvPrem #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/6TShtW8LPH— Khudu🐢Thamaga (@Khudu_Thamaga) August 13, 2022
Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana made a costly error that gifted Sundowns their opening goal.
The centre-back was also a subject of mockery from fans, with a few comparing him to Manchester United's Harry Maguire.
You can defend Ngezana all you want mara that will not make his footballing any better unfortunately 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yuHjSgnBdR— Gupta (@Khosi_4_Lyf) August 14, 2022
Ngezana & Maguire were in full display maobane.— Sephiri Mosothoane™ (@SEPHIRI_M) August 14, 2022
Being a Man united and Kaizer chiefs fan is a nightmare, if it's not to Ngezana, it's Maguire, the struggle continues pic.twitter.com/FgG94hV9CK— Yours truly (@LeboDegreat) August 13, 2022
"I was not crazy when I benched Ngezana" (Baxter, 2022) pic.twitter.com/Pz0xqY8H3H— Dwabaman (@Dwabaman_ZA) August 13, 2022
A consistent center back pairing of Nj. Ngcobo and Zitha Nkwinika should be seen more often.... This inclusion of Ngezana must not be seen again. That guy seriously needs a loan move to Swallows... And that guy called Cole Alexander must also be given a clearance to Stellenbosch. pic.twitter.com/jpRMa1zSv8— Cellular® 𓂀 (@Cellular_jnr) August 14, 2022
Ngezana is ANC of Kaizer Chiefs...there is no hope pic.twitter.com/1V0oVSpvUP— Yogae (@Yogae11332246) August 13, 2022
Ngezana still processing the news 🤣 #dstvprem pic.twitter.com/bXzA4NSPsk— FootballConversations (@footballconvers) August 13, 2022
But a few defended Ngezana and suggested he needs to be given more playing chances.
Ngezana must chin up. Errors happen in football. We all have bad days especially when people have been waiting for you to commit errors.— Thabiso (@Thabiso_M8) August 13, 2022
If he walks in the starting line up this weekend he will have my support. I know he is a fighter.
****By the way you can go swear elsewhere
When Ngcobo made a mistake they said it happens to the best players but Ngezana is where they draw a line bo Gupta must take us serious.— Bafo Thato (@Tidonator_) August 14, 2022
Ngezana is still our player khosi nation let's continue to show love to him we are Amakhosi @KaizerChiefs✌🏿❤️✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/PUhRtLacFy— Dr SirKaBiano (@King_Karabo24) August 13, 2022
Im gonna forgive Ngezana for yesterday i was still upset, he needs to fix his mistakes he should have done better there his a good player ✌️💛— Dr Vutomi Nthane (@tomzanaNthane) August 14, 2022
Jali was fetching from Williams starting , play controlling the tempo and breaking up play . What a player Mhlekazi . Get well soon @andilejali870— DR 4-0 💛💚💛💚 (@Thee_VincentM) August 13, 2022
Andile jali makes football looks easy 😭 pic.twitter.com/jNspP7ACs1— Alostro2030 (@AmTevin) August 13, 2022
You guys really thought a midfield of Sithebe, Maart and Cole stands a chance against Andile Jali? Andile Jali?— Lutendo (@JosephKrobbie) August 13, 2022
Andile Jali was in charge yesterday.— neo. (@NeoMolefe_SA) August 14, 2022
Sundowns attacker Shalulile was named Man-of-the-Match but it was Andile Jali who had more plaudits.
I'm still thinking about Andile Jali's performance— Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) August 13, 2022
That man didn't care about that high press
One of the most matured games from him
People undermine Andile Jali but doz who know football will admire him. The guy have football brain and make it easy for coaches when he is on the field. Amen!!!!!!👆💪🔥— Xman (@Xman20141764) August 13, 2022
That time we still have Ben 10 to unleash.Imagine a fit Bongani Zungu and Andile Jali together in midfield...— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) August 13, 2022
It’s high time we recognise Andile Jali to be the best defensive midfielder to have graced the South African Premier Soccer League!— 🆈🅴🅻🅻🅾 🅼🅰🅽 (@YellowM23654784) August 13, 2022
There, I’ve said it!#DstvPrem #Masandawana #Sundowns #DownsLive #AJ15 pic.twitter.com/b404yyWPol
Andile Jali bossed the midfield and protected the defense alone— TR3BL3 Champions 🏆🏆🏆 (@maetsebane) August 14, 2022
It was very unfortunate to see him leaving the pitch with the stretcher.
Wish speedy recovery poi. We have unfinished business with PSL teams.
TS Galaxy started the fight... #MSFC pic.twitter.com/hM7ZLVtYw4