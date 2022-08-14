Fans mock 'charity organisation' Kaizer Chiefs after 4-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi were left to be a laughing stock on social media after suffering their heaviest defeat in the PSL era

Kaizer Chiefs succumbed to a 4-0 Premier Soccer League defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

An early Gaston Sirino strike, Peter Shalulile's brace and a goal by substitute Abubeker Nasir sank Amakhosi.

The result sparked a storm on social media, mostly with fans mocking the Soweto giants.

Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana made a costly error that gifted Sundowns their opening goal.

The centre-back was also a subject of mockery from fans, with a few comparing him to Manchester United's Harry Maguire.

But a few defended Ngezana and suggested he needs to be given more playing chances.

Sundowns attacker Shalulile was named Man-of-the-Match but it was Andile Jali who had more plaudits.