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Oliver Edvardsen did little to impress Ajax supporters on Sunday afternoon. The forward struggled after coming off the bench in De Klassieker against Feyenoord (1-1), drawing heavy criticism on social media. Manager Míchel Sánchez also came under fire for leaving Abdellah Ouazane on the bench throughout.

Ajax started brightly at De Kuip, with Julian Brandt opening the scoring after just four minutes from a Steven Berghuis pass. Feyenoord were level a few minutes later when Luciano Valente capitalised on a misplaced pass from the German midfielder.

After the break, Ajax struggled against Feyenoord and had Maarten Paes to thank for keeping the home side from taking the lead. The goalkeeper saved a Nacho Ferri penalty just over an hour into the match. Míchel then made his final substitution in the 74th minute.

The Spanish coach took off Brandt and brought on Edvardsen. Ajax supporters were immediately baffled by the decision. They would rather have seen Ouazane get the chance to make his mark at De Kuip.

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Edvardsen did nothing to vindicate his manager. A dreadful first touch ruined a promising Ajax counter-attack, and soon afterwards he sent a free kick straight over the touchline.

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"How can you control the ball so badly in that situation? Ouazane would have done something with it," one frustrated supporter wrote on X. Another viewer was particularly harsh in their assessment of the forward: "Edvardsen really is a parody of an Ajax player."

Criticism of the Norwegian's appearance off the bench also poured in on Ajax Showtime . "Edvardsen is going for the worst substitute appearance of the season, after Amrabat's against Twente," read one comment.

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Míchel still had the technically gifted Ouazane available, adding to many supporters' frustration. "I really can't understand why he didn't bring on Ouazane. They're getting tired, you need someone who can take a player on up front, and then you bring on grafter Edvardsen," wrote one Ajax fan.

Many supporters felt Míchel's substitutions showed he was content with a point in Rotterdam. "Now Edvardsen instead of Ouazane. This manager doesn't want to win today," one wrote on X, while another said: "I would never accept choosing Edvardsen over Ouazane."

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On Ajax Showtime, supporters also wondered why the young talent got no playing time in De Klassieker. "What exactly has Ouazane done wrong that he isn't coming on?" one fan asked.