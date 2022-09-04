The supporters feel the South African coach is the one responsible for the clinical edge the Red Devils have shown in their last four matches

Fans online have hailed the impact of South African coach Benni McCarthy on Manchester United’s forwards following their upturn in form after the Red Devils made it four straight Premier League victories with Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

McCarthy was added to Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff in July to specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning and after a tough start that saw them lose two games without scoring, the Red Devils have managed seven goals in four games while conceding just two over that period.

With the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who scored twice on Sunday, finding their scoring boots after struggling in front of goal last season, fans feel ‘Benni’s magic’ has rubbed off on the players.

A clip of McCarthy hugging midfielder Scott McTominay after Sunday's match also got fans excited.

The Red Devils ended Arsenal’s five-match winning run with new signing Antony opening the scoring before Rashford’s double in between Bukayo Saka’s goal sealed the points for Ten Hag’s men.

McCarthy had labeled it a privilege to work at United during his unveiling, saying he expected the club to quickly turn the page and start challenging for trophies on all fronts.

“It’s a privilege and if you get the smallest opportunity that you get you must grab it with both hands,” McCarthy told the club’s inhouse channel in July.

“The mentality around the club is completely different. The manager has just brought that what has been missing over the last few seasons.”

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also recently revealed the positive influence the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach is having on the team.

“He is a really funny person, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground,” Fernandes said during an interview with SuperSport TV last month.

“He was quality as a player and is quality as a manager because we do many drills from finishing, headers many stuff, that he was really doing when he was playing and it can help us score some goals."