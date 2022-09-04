Fans online have hailed the impact of South African coach Benni McCarthy on Manchester United’s forwards following their upturn in form after the Red Devils made it four straight Premier League victories with Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.
McCarthy was added to Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff in July to specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning and after a tough start that saw them lose two games without scoring, the Red Devils have managed seven goals in four games while conceding just two over that period.
With the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who scored twice on Sunday, finding their scoring boots after struggling in front of goal last season, fans feel ‘Benni’s magic’ has rubbed off on the players.
Rashford firing on all cylinders the moment Benni McCarthy got the job… makes you think— ss🇿🇦 (@somisigenu) September 4, 2022
Marcus Rashford looked like a finished player, until Erik Ten Hag hired a certain Benni McCarthy— SN🇿🇦 (@sakhile909) September 4, 2022
as an African always proud to see Benni McCarthy doing his thing 🙌🏽 https://t.co/058VOlYFax— GrayDasosa (@GraymakMenes) September 4, 2022
Manager after manager, United have struggled. But no other manager had BENNI MCCARTHY 🔑— muhammad (@MuhammadSeedat_) September 4, 2022
Its Clear @bennimccarthy17 is hard at work with @MarcusRashford the improvement of his finishing this days 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/fcy2uwCmVg— Mohammed lawal (@therealdankoli) September 4, 2022
I hope we are all attributing Rashford’s form to Benni McCarthy. That’s the big change that has happened at United 🙌🏿👌🏿👏🏿 #MUFC #MUNARS— Kouliballer! (@Msizi_C) September 4, 2022
Benni McCarthy is doing wonders with the Manchester United strikers 😉 😉 😉— Magoro Mulalo (@MulaloMagoro) September 4, 2022
All thanks to Benni McCarthy.— Ngwato Makgata-Gaddafi (@Ngwato10111) September 4, 2022
@bennimccarthy17 must be so proud of the finishing today 😌🤌🏾— nja ye game (@__swaggz) September 4, 2022
Awe @bennimccarthy17 pic.twitter.com/xViIZZvmTX— Ricardo van Reenen (@RicardoReenen) September 4, 2022
Yoh Man United fans give Benni McCarthy his flowers!— Teddy Neelo Kgasa (@TeddyKgasa) September 4, 2022
Benni McCarthy department is smooth 👌👌👌👌😍😍😊😊⭐️— Rapzee (@Rapitsi_R) September 4, 2022
look at Benni McCarthy😍😍😍 he doing it man! https://t.co/mBAIiHt1lH— KaraboTheAnswer (@TheAnswerKarabo) September 4, 2022
I think we underestimate the work Benni McCarthy has done for the Man Utd attack. pic.twitter.com/yJHOveqhAI— 𝖎 𝖓 𝖇 𝖔 𝖗 𝖓 (@inborn_k) September 4, 2022
Also, can we give credit to one of our own, Son of the African soils, Benedict Saul "Benni" McCarthy huh?! Our forwards are becoming too lethal, that’s a sign of him doing a great job innit?!🥺🤷🏾♂️👌🏾#MUNARS #ManUtd #GGMU— N 11312 UP🇳🇦🇩🇪 (@Prince_Iitembu) September 4, 2022
A clip of McCarthy hugging midfielder Scott McTominay after Sunday's match also got fans excited.
Big ups to @bennimccarthy17🫡👏🏽#BenniMccarthy #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rAHjhs1756— TASHX (@officialtashx) September 4, 2022
Forget Ten Hag…my man @bennimccarthy17 making the difference! pic.twitter.com/8GFqNnA1B2— Nick Feinberg (@thehonestnick) September 4, 2022
@bennimccarthy17 🤛👌Proud of you— Senkokame Dibeko (@SenkokameDibeko) September 4, 2022
The Red Devils ended Arsenal’s five-match winning run with new signing Antony opening the scoring before Rashford’s double in between Bukayo Saka’s goal sealed the points for Ten Hag’s men.
McCarthy had labeled it a privilege to work at United during his unveiling, saying he expected the club to quickly turn the page and start challenging for trophies on all fronts.
“It’s a privilege and if you get the smallest opportunity that you get you must grab it with both hands,” McCarthy told the club’s inhouse channel in July.
“The mentality around the club is completely different. The manager has just brought that what has been missing over the last few seasons.”
United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also recently revealed the positive influence the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach is having on the team.
“He is a really funny person, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground,” Fernandes said during an interview with SuperSport TV last month.
“He was quality as a player and is quality as a manager because we do many drills from finishing, headers many stuff, that he was really doing when he was playing and it can help us score some goals."