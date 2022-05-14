Fans feel Toure deserves statue for his achievements at Manchester City just like Aguero and Kompany

Fans believe former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure also deserves a statue for what he achieved with the club after similar honours were given to ex-players Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

Toure celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday, a day City unveiled the statue of club legend Aguero, and a section of fans believe the former Ivory Coast international, who won three Premier League titles in his eight years in Manchester, should also get his.

“Deserves a statue as well. HBD [Happy Birthday] Yaya,” said @siiya_kappa while @deejaygolddy posed, “Happy birthday Yaya, now where’s is the statue for him?”

“He also needs a statue because he is also a legend of the club,” commented @fabioorelioriqueza.

Some supporters believe a statue is the least Toure deserves after his performances brought glory to the club following decades of trophy drought.

“They should also be a statue, or something similar, for YAYA at the stadium,” responded @igy.101.

“Happy birthday to our Ivory Coast superstar, he deserved a statue too,” @docteur_slim.

“In all fairness curse aside, he lowkey actually deserves a statue, have we forgotten what this guy was doing for us in the prem [Premier League]?” posed @kelvintanakaltd.

Others think giving Toure a statue will not only honour him but will also see him lift the Uefa Champions League ‘curse’ from manager Pep Guardiola so that the club can win the prestigious trophy.

“Legend. He deserves a super statue to be fair,” said @kuffour_d_believer. He added: “Pep should put the past aside and tell the heads to give Yaya a statue or else you will never win the UCL with Pep at City never. Equal rights.”

“Curse can only be removed once we build him a statue,” @onefornaomi responded while @angad_riat said, “Just give him a statue to lift the curse.”

“Let's also get him a statue so he can unlift the curse,” said @tetemaseko.

“Bro, build the statue for him we need this curse gone,” commented @victor_ibix.

Some supporters are keen to see Toure through if that means they will win the Champions League.

“@realtoureyaya we stick with you until you uncurse us to lift the UEFA,” said @offficial_kinshaga.

“Guys just please give him a statue, a man of steel he was. The curse is too powerful,” said @itsthevedguy.

Toure joined City from Barcelona in July 2010 and went on to make 316 appearances while scoring 79 goals, many of them in decisive games.

A powerful midfielder with an eye for goal, Toure was among City’s golden generation that established the club as a powerhouse in world football, alongside Kompany, Aguero and David Silva.

Do you think Yaya Toure deserves a statue at Manchester City? Share your thoughts below.