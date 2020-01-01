SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs

Fans excited with return of the PSL and opening of the transfer window

Comments()
Backpagepix
We take a look at how South African football followers are looking forward to top-flight football in 2020

With the Christmas and New Year break over, South African football fans couldn't wait for the PSL to recommence.

Even Gauteng followers are looking forward to watch the KwaZulu-Natal derby between Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows, just to get an early taste of the first matchday of 2020 on Friday night.

Most of the big guns will participate on Saturday, and we share the full programme with social media posts below.

Editors' Picks

SuperSport TV's official Twitter account created a video of all the controversial post-match reactions from PSL coaches in the first half of the season. We wonder how much more heated PSL clashes will be going forward.

There's a follower hoping the PSL also introduces VAR to solve such controversies.

Then with the January transfer window open, the fans are discussing their dream signings and what's realistic.

You can enjoy the fans transfer talk later in this collection of the best social media posts here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close