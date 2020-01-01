Fans excited with return of the PSL and opening of the transfer window

We take a look at how South African football followers are looking forward to top-flight football in 2020

With the Christmas and New Year break over, South African football fans couldn't wait for the to recommence.

Even Gauteng followers are looking forward to watch the KwaZulu-Natal derby between and , just to get an early taste of the first matchday of 2020 on Friday night.

Most of the big guns will participate on Saturday, and we share the full programme with social media posts below.

SuperSport TV's official Twitter account created a video of all the controversial post-match reactions from PSL coaches in the first half of the season. We wonder how much more heated PSL clashes will be going forward.

There's a follower hoping the PSL also introduces VAR to solve such controversies.

Then with the January transfer window open, the fans are discussing their dream signings and what's realistic.

You can enjoy the fans transfer talk later in this collection of the best social media posts here.

Psl is back I'm even willing to watch Maritzburg vs Arrows 😂 — Kabza (@kabzerla) January 3, 2020

The PSL is back in action tonight. Transfer window is open. Who does your team need in their squad for the 2nd half of the season? #AbsaPrem — Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) January 3, 2020

This is funny but also reminds us how depressing the standard of refereeing in the PSL is. We'll be back to this over the weekend 😑 https://t.co/tnmQ0MrsWC — His Excellency (@eemz_siphiwo) January 1, 2020

Man united is waste of time, when is psl coming back so I can be happy again I give up on man united they are useless 😒 — Scrappy Lenyora (@Owe_n) January 1, 2020

PSL is coming back next week, can you believe it? 😍😍😍😍😍 — If I perish, I perish - Best PP (@FootballTshepo) December 26, 2019

Thanks CAF, PSL,Sundowns Family,President Motsepe,Players and the Yellow Nation.I appreciate and humbled.GOD BLESS👆🇿🇦🙏🏿 #7 https://t.co/UuLY4TR2Fm — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) January 2, 2020

If Naija can did it ... SAFA , COSAFA and PSL can did it !!! pic.twitter.com/eICJEPtvzS — Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 2, 2020

Orlando pirates is the only team in Psl playing exciting and beautiful football ⚽



I repeat — Sbu we- ☠️ (@Sbu45Masa) December 31, 2019

The PSL transfer window is now open.



Which position should prioritise in this transfer window ? #Amakhosi4Life #BackToBrilliance pic.twitter.com/3vNoqQdBnX — Kaizer Chiefs Supporters (@KCfanTv) January 2, 2020

PSL returns. Beautiful just beautiful! — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) January 3, 2020

Weekend #PSL Fixture’s:



Friday:

Maritzburg vs Arrows (20:00)



Saturday:

Stellenbosch vs Wits (15:30)

vs Pirates (15:30)

Polokwane vs Chippa (15:30)

SuperSport vs Chiefs (18:00)

v Sundowns (20:15)



Sunday:

Highlands vs (15:30)

C/Town City vs (15:30) pic.twitter.com/uQHirOH8Ts — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) January 2, 2020

PSL suspension list ahead of this weekend's action:



Mbulu (Baroka FC)

Alexander and Domingo ( )

Seedat ( )

Shitolo (Golden Arrows)

Kunene (Maritzburg United)

Maluleke ( )

De Goede (Stellenbosch)#Soccerzela — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) January 2, 2020

My 2020 personal goals for this year...



- Retain our PSL status and more

- One or more players to receive a Bafana Bafana call up

- One or more players to make the final RSA U23 Olympic 2020 squad

- One or more players to recieve U20 and U17 national team call ups#itspossible pic.twitter.com/7bjtt5385q — Wesley Sergel (@WesleySergel) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year from all of us @OfficialPSL



We looking forward to an exciting 2020 with lots and lots of memories on the pitch.



Coming up in the first half of 2020#AbsaPrem#GladAfricaChampionship #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/LWBy0j8zZQ — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 1, 2020

The PSL transfer window has officially opened, and I wonder where's the "Unhappy Khama Billiat want to return to " brigade, still battling hangover? pic.twitter.com/ogZxxZdN4Q — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) January 2, 2020

📝 TRANSFER NEWS 📝

The #PSL #AbsaPrem January transfer window is open, Amazulu FC have opened their account with the signing of Slovakian striker, Milos Lacny 🇸🇰 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VDlwnsh8PN — Sifiso Gumede (@Sifiso_Gumede) January 2, 2020

I do not see any shocking move/news with the PSL Transfer Window Open — THE TRAINER/FarmGirlOfNote (@Sithe_daGTi) January 2, 2020

The PSL transfer window is open @orlandopirates we are not signing neh, We have a beautiful camp of 34 star players and all of them deserve a chance in the field #OnceAlways ☠ — Njabulo (@BoolowPoloGTI) January 2, 2020

PSL Anticipated Player Movements Pending/Rumours⚽⚽⚽⚽

Which Player would you like your Team to acquire during this January transfer window?#Zimbiiindaba#HalakashaNews#DiskiScamtho pic.twitter.com/2U5ecZF3zJ — Halakasha (@halakasha) January 2, 2020

If i was amoungst Chiefs management i was going 2 raise this issue of not releasing players this transfer window😏we can add 3 to 5 bt dont release any player til the end of the season cz once players are not happy they can lose 8games in a row😏once u lose dressing room its bad — Scelimpilo Cindi (@Mpillow) January 2, 2020