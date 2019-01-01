Fans discuss whether Benni McCarthy should join Orlando Pirates

One of South Africa's most popular legends was fired from his post late at night in the PSL

After a poor run of form, sacked their head coach, Benni McCarthy on Monday.

Much of the social media reaction focused on the timing of the sacking, joking City were using their "night shift'' data or airtime to allegedly communicate the matter.

Either way, the fans were upset the news was conveyed during their sleep as the nation awoke to find out the exit of McCarthy in Cape Town.

The former , and star's availability has resulted in most fans linking him to .

Bucs have a temporary head coach in Rhulani Mokwena who's endured a bumpy start to his career in the hot seat.

Many Pirates fans are unhappy with McCarthy due to his behaviour against them with City in the league. Others remember his heroics as a Bucs striker.

Then there are fans cheekily stating McCarthy can join after the Soweto Derby coming up in the .

Out of respect for Chiefs and Pirates, they both have famous coaches at the helm in Ernst Middendorp and Mokwena respectively. Nobody knows where a vacancy might open for McCarthy next.

Benni Mccarthy fired at 00:13am.

I am sure they used Night Shift minutes to fire him. pic.twitter.com/70zPplfpCt — Elton El (@Tshepojun) November 3, 2019

Benni McCarthy was already finished as a footballer but we gave him a chance and made him the highest paid player in the league at that time, we really took care of him, year later his celebrated like a clown before the Buccaneers and you want us to feel sorry for him? Tsek⛔ — World Champions 🇿🇦 (@LutendoKhoromm2) November 4, 2019

Benni McCarthy just got fired at the Midnight how cruel is Cape Town City ?? Mara next weekend i smell another Sacking i wont mention the coach pic.twitter.com/zzhjAq3teo — AKA.the.GOAT🇿🇦 (@Duma_Mfundo97) November 3, 2019

Do you think Orlando Pirates will hire former Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy if they fire Rhulani Mokwena? 🤔 #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/6gEMWng4kJ — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) November 4, 2019

Congratulations Benni McCarthy in advance for the Orlando Pirates FC coaching job... pic.twitter.com/SEvkKDsMbP — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 4, 2019

Benni McCarthy to Orlando Pirates ? — The Philosopher (@Abel_Nkosinathy) November 4, 2019

Benni McCarthy sacked by Cape Town City after managing 2 wins in 18 games, I think Rhulani Mokwena is probably next pic.twitter.com/Qzs06h5alg — MICHU (@MichuEmenalo) November 3, 2019

Good morning if your FC won... The rest of you will get your Good morning from Benni McCarthy 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lvy3Vi08q2 — Alungile Nondlwana (@Sihlalo_Wesjita) November 4, 2019

Benni McCarthy to ??



😂😂😂😂😂 — C4PT4IN❕ (@CAPT_Vincentt) November 4, 2019

Benni McCarthy's 2 and a half years at Cape Town City is like 20 years by PSL standards, inevitably one goes through a tough period & with Benni's frustrations over transfers, it was only a matter of time before the club and McCarthy parted ways. Orlando Pirates should take him — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) November 4, 2019

Hebana! Benni McCarthy was sacked ka night shift data... 💔 🤔

“Football will kill you, it will kill you a real death! #benni pic.twitter.com/lRwfS9X0pI — #Megacy (@deepthierry) November 4, 2019

Dear Coach Benni McCarthy @orlandopirates we've been waiting for your services and I trust Dr Ivan Khoza will do the right thing#OnceAlways ☠⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/l2HxWlruSP — DJ SIGA (@Deejay_Siga) November 4, 2019

Cape Town City fired Benni McCarthy while he was asleep. Damn at 00:12. Hectic!! pic.twitter.com/F5n2DFLg1G — Regal Global (@RegalGlobal) November 4, 2019

Benni McCarthy is sacked, I bet Rhulani will join him after losing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rXTXTw1EFE — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) November 3, 2019

I have high opinion and recognition for what Benni McCarthy has achieved at CT City,and also commendation to the management of the club for giving him a chance to coach the team,he's young,competent and South African.Fare thee well Benni.#iamCityFC #AbsaPrem — Gabonewe Setshedi (@Gabojust) November 4, 2019

So, Benni McCarthy said Kaizer Chiefs is FC of the PSL but his Cape Town City have won two games out of 18? Mara batho ba na le sebete bahn... pic.twitter.com/DNTlD6U8My — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) November 4, 2019