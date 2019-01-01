Orlando Pirates

Fans discuss whether Benni McCarthy should join Orlando Pirates

One of South Africa's most popular legends was fired from his post late at night in the PSL

After a poor run of form, Cape Town City sacked their head coach, Benni McCarthy on Monday.

Much of the social media reaction focused on the timing of the sacking, joking City were using their "night shift'' data or airtime to allegedly communicate the matter.

Either way, the fans were upset the news was conveyed during their sleep as the nation awoke to find out the exit of McCarthy in Cape Town.

The former Ajax, Porto and Blackburn Rovers star's availability has resulted in most fans linking him to Orlando Pirates.

Bucs have a temporary head coach in Rhulani Mokwena who's endured a bumpy start to his career in the hot seat.

Many Pirates fans are unhappy with McCarthy due to his behaviour against them with City in the league. Others remember his heroics as a Bucs striker.

Then there are fans cheekily stating McCarthy can join Kaizer Chiefs after the Soweto Derby coming up in the PSL

Out of respect for Chiefs and Pirates, they both have famous coaches at the helm in Ernst Middendorp and Mokwena respectively. Nobody knows where a vacancy might open for McCarthy next.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

