Fans defend Napoli’s De Laurentiis despite his conditions on Africans stars and Afcon

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis’ conditions on signing African players have generated major debate and attracted divergent views.
Although De Laurentiis had stated he admired African players, he desires a signed agreement with potential new transfers to back out of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Italian football administrator took issue due to the unavailability of players during the Afcon when most European leagues are busy. The biennial competition has mostly been held between January and February.
While many fans were offended by De Laurentiis' statement, many more defended him, saying he is in business and it is not reasonable for him to invest in players who will not be available to play for Napoli.
Why so peeved? Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis said he loves African players but isn't interested in signing them anymore. Face it! He's running a business; can't invest in players only to lose them to AFCON when he needs them for the season. CAF needs to review its calendar.— Mirpuri (@InterBoy1908) August 3, 2022
I personally support Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis on his stance.— Albanus 10 (@Kiswili_10) August 3, 2022
We have tried urging CAF for years to chance the AFCON schedule but it doesn't listen. AFCON schedule is the main reason that tournament is not respected as it supposed to be. B pic.twitter.com/oS0UQlx7JG
Many of the Africans bashing Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis would do worse if the tables were turned. It may not happen now, but I can bet you, this is the future of football, players from Africa and South America would be forced to sign this national team waiver soon.— Edafe Matthew EseOghene. CEO ELEGBETE TV & RADIO (@ELEGBETE1SPORTS) August 3, 2022
Any problem with Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis on not wanting African players again because of the AFCON? I DON'T. It is time Africa mature enough to have the AFCON staged in the summer with the right level of technology & infrastructure to cope. #Osimhen #RufaiBRTlane— Adeyinka Oyedele (@Yinkasports) August 3, 2022
The man is speaking from the business part of things. This clubs pay these players huge sums week in week out. Not having them for the crucial part of the season is not good for business. My opinion is that. Afcon should be played in the summer to avoid these clashes.— godwin julius (@godwinj4) August 4, 2022
Others just described the comments as ‘nonsense’. After the departure of Kalidou Koulbialy to Chelsea, only two African stars remain with Napoli; Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Andre Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon.
Owner of Napoli football club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has stated that he wouldn't sign any more African players unless they sign a document agreeing to boycott the Africa Cup of Nations— SAKYI (@OKUMAH_SAKYI) August 3, 2022
Abrupt Nonsense!
This is nonsense if this is true. No African player should join Napoli. Playing for your country is the highest point of your career. De Laurentiis is an idiot!!! https://t.co/PGjmbCC6Z5— Olufemiogunnaike🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@EveretteAmore) August 4, 2022
Some asked Osimhen to leave the Serie A club in order to save his African dignity. The advice comes days after Napoli confirmed that the Super Eagles striker would be their designated penalty taker in the 2022/23 season.
Initially, there were reports Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had set their eyes on the Nigerian.
Move away from De Laurentiis to save the dignity of our noble Africa— KOFI (@KOFI_DUBAI_19) August 4, 2022
If Osimhen knows what’s good for him, he should leave that rubbish club immediately. Such a disrespect to AFCON and African football. Nonsense https://t.co/MlOrrVTs1K— Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) August 3, 2022
Another just called out the Italian’s comments as disrespectful.
Napoli President Saying he won't sign any African Player unless they agree not to partake in the AFCON is very disrespectful.— Gabriel (@mr_gabbee) August 4, 2022
Is Napoli the only football team that experience the happenings of AFCON?— Ishmael Turay (@Ishmael68444316) August 4, 2022
This is disrespect to African Football
Napoli owner Aurelio Di Laurentiis said at a livestreamed event that he will not sign another African player unless that player signs a decree to not participate in AFCON. One of the craziest things I have ever heard or read during my life following football.— Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) August 2, 2022
One fan took his time to ask Osimhen whether he will feature in the next edition of Afcon after De Laurentiis’ statement.
Baba you sure say you go play next AFCON? Your Oga don tok say e no go buy Africana if dem no gree sign Afcon waiver.— God's Love (@mekziikana) August 4, 2022