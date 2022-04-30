Fans debate whether Osimhen should sign for Manchester United or Arsenal

Nigeria fans have registered mixed reactions on social media after reports emerged Premier League giants Manchester United had tabled a bid to sign striker Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old has been in great form for Napoli in Serie A and on Friday the Red Devils emerged as the favourites to land the forward after they reportedly matched Napoli’s £84m ($109m) asking price for his services.

With Edinson Cavani set to leave and Marcus Rashford’s future uncertain, new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his forward line but they are likely to face competition for Osimhen’s signature, with Arsenal and Newcastle also keen to sign him.

Below is how Nigerians reacted on the GOAL Africa Facebook page to the news that Osimhen is destined to sign for the Old Trafford outfit ahead of their rivals in North London.

“Osimhen shouldn’t move to Man United if they are not playing Champions League next season,” warned Di Ka Chukwu. “It’s either he moves to Arsenal or he waits for PSG ...if Mbappe leaves and Rashford, who PSG wanted to use and replace him stays in United ...they will come for him.”

Ayodeji Fagbemiro wrote: “Serious warning to Osimhen: Don’t go to Man United. Go to clubs that will appreciate you while Kwesi Appiah Kubi opined: “He should dare not go to a team that has already destroyed the talent of many young players. Arsenal will definitely play in the Champions League next season so that should be the next destination.”

Chimmy Austin was categorical on why Osimhen should not move to Old Trafford: “No Champions League football for Man United. Osimhen don’t dare go there,” while Nsima James explained: “Man United has no value for African players. They will only buy and put them on the bench to ruin their careers.”

However, James’ comment was strongly opposed by Olumide Fatoye, who reminded him of African players to have made their name at Manchester United: “Are you aware the likes of Quinton Fortune of South Africa, and Cameroon’s Eric Djemba-Djemba have all played for the club in the past?”

While Uzor Francis Jaja chipped in with another defence: “Are you also aware that Eric Bailey of Ivory Coast is still a Manchester United player?”

Meanwhile, Soo Mie warned Osimhen: “God forbid, don’t go to a cursed club... Napoli is okay for you at least for the meantime,” while Samuel Idowu said: “Osimhen lacks the quality to play at Man United. He’s just overhyped by the Italian team, who have wasted their money on him.”

Elsewhere, a set of other supporters believe Osimhen will make a great step in his career if he ends up moving to Manchester United. “He’s good to go because the new coach of Man-United is in love with blacks. Victor [Osimhen] will be more dangerous along with Cristiano [Ronaldo and Bruno [Fernandes],” explained Sunday Ikuku Sanco.

Ahm Jubilee wrote: “Osimhen is one of the best strikers ever in Nigeria. I would like him to be in Old Trafford, while Ojiegbe Finest opined: “It would be a nice transfer ....but he needs better midfielders. Fernandes has lost his keen edge in placing those passes that lead to goals.”

“The beginning of the change, for Man United to move the next level, they need my African brothers,” opined Levite Fidel Omonigho while Kalu Dike claimed it will be good for United to sign Osimhen but it will not solve their problems: “Nice business for my dear Nigerian brother but, that’ll not solve their [Man United] problems.”

Şaint Smatt wrapped up the debate by saying Osimhen will be an instant hit at Manchester United, if he will be ready to play for them: “If the likes of Thomas Partey have been able to prove to us wrong even in Arsenal, then why not Victor?” Smatt posed a question.

“Manchester United won’t be the same next season. If only Osimhen would be ready to wholeheartedly play for them [United], he would have a successful stay.”

Where would you love to see Osimhen next season, Manchester United or Arsenal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.