Fans debate whether Orlando Pirates are back in PSL title race

The club's supporters took to Twitter to discuss the Bucs' title aspirations following a victory over Usuthu

Orlando Pirates continued their impressive form in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when they defeated AmaZulu FC on Saturday.

The Buccaneers bagged a fifth win in six matches under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who masterminded a 1-0 victory over Usuthu.

It is also Bucs' fourth win in a row and they climbed up to the fourth spot on the league standings - two points behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

There is a 12-point gap between Pirates and the log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs with 11 games left.

However, this does not stop the Bucs supporters from dreaming about their team clinching this season's league trophy.

