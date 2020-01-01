Fans debate whether Orlando Pirates are back in PSL title race

The club's supporters took to Twitter to discuss the Bucs' title aspirations following a victory over Usuthu

continued their impressive form in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they defeated FC on Saturday.

The Buccaneers bagged a fifth win in six matches under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who masterminded a 1-0 victory over Usuthu.

It is also Bucs' fourth win in a row and they climbed up to the fourth spot on the league standings - two points behind second-placed .

There is a 12-point gap between Pirates and the log leaders, with 11 games left.

However, this does not stop the Bucs supporters from dreaming about their team clinching this season's league trophy.

Check out the debate between Pirates fans and their rivals on Twitter:

At this rate #Pirates will win the league — Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) January 26, 2020

Chiefs have 45points need 19 more points to win(64 points)Pirates need 33 points to win that’s 11 games. All I can say is good luck against chiefs, Sundowns, Wits and SuperSport. Let’s hope u win all 11 games, at least ur no longer leaking at the back like when Rulani was a couch — nkosinathi (@nkosinathi1976) January 25, 2020

Orlando pirates are now thedark horse on the PSL title race 🔥🔥🔥💕💕💕💕💕💕#AbsaPrem #SSDiski — Morie wale Noblehoek (@MORIE_PAPAANELE) January 25, 2020

Morning to Orlando Pirates fans, the #AbsaPrem is ours. the rest of you will get your greetings from your calculators when you try to calculate the possibility of winning the league. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 26, 2020

#ssfanbase

Im a huge ORLANDO PIRATES fan

But i would say IWISA KAISER CHIEFS is going to win the league...#Jealous down



ASHY23 — ASHY23 (@ashlon16) January 26, 2020

Pirates would've been in the title race if it wasn't for Rhulani... Y'all should stop taking sides — ElTrippier (@ElTrippier) January 26, 2020

Pirates is going to win the league — Sol X (@SolXolani) January 26, 2020

If Chiefs doesn’t win this league Pirates will win it. — •MABHARHULE• (@AmistoKhoza) January 25, 2020

Even the commentators saying Pirates we in title race, what are they smoking🤷🏽‍♂️. We’ll make real title next year. This season Nedbank cup and Top3 finish is realistic target and gud achievement it will be. — sanele ndlovu (@saneletebza) January 25, 2020

This Guy still think that Pirates could win a league! Let me correct him. Look where you are! You leading Wits by 1 point while wits has to play all their remaining 4 games. Could wits loose all their remain games? The answer is simple no. Man pirates dont compete for number one. https://t.co/7Ra0u4On66 — MOSCOW MOSES (@RealMosesMonye1) January 25, 2020

Good morning Advocate and Orlando Pirates fans. Im just here to tell you We support this resolution. We will take the league by force or will use currupt means. Amandla!!✊ https://t.co/rMzrpwuhNZ — Bathandwa Mooi. (@BathandwaMooi) January 26, 2020

I rare picture of advovo trying to convince his followers how orlando pirates will win the league pic.twitter.com/6e9zN4QSp8 — Sbu™ (@Sbuddah_) January 26, 2020

Should it get to a point whereby Pirates can't catch KC even if they win all their remaining league games, I would really appreciate your support. I'm still happy that Pirates harvested Sundowns that day😀. Sundowns fans & their coach have become annoyingly boastful — Hulisani (@Hulisan59315204) January 25, 2020

Pirates win is pointless if Chiefs keeps winning so as Sundowns...We in control of our destination #Amakhosi4Life — Jabu Senior™ (@djjahman) January 25, 2020

Orlando pirates was out of the title race completely last year in October but we are back in it after disasterious 3 months of madness. How? — Joseph Jnr (@LutendoKhoromm2) January 26, 2020

Orlando pirates will win the league. We have no competition to be honest. — Joseph Jnr (@LutendoKhoromm2) January 25, 2020

Chiefs will have to loose 5 games for Pirates to win the league😬 — Shwiiii.... (@Bongz_Ngubs) January 25, 2020

Been saying this, if we continue to win, we just need Chiefs to draw atleast 2/3games not lose but draw, if they loae one its a bonus. All Pirates has to do is continue winning. — Authi e grand blind (@katli_borosky) January 25, 2020

Orlando Pirates has 33 points and their fans think it's possible for them to win the league, what a joke 😂😂😂 — MBEWU EMILA EDWALENI (@Sgoloza_Esmehlo) January 26, 2020

I might b Chiefs Fan bt i'm not excited with the play,yes they are the log leaders bt nt picking side chiefs is not playing at all.the only 2 teams playing a beautiful football n they can still win the league is Pirates and Sundowns,u nva get bored watching these teams nt chiefs. pic.twitter.com/NaR6JG3WQ5 — LEBOGANG NGOATO SELOANE (@NgoatoSeloane) January 26, 2020