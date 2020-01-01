Orlando Pirates

Fans argue about Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena while Zinnbauer progresses

Comments()
BackpagePix
We have a look at what's all the commotion on social media while Bucs are making noise with a great run

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena is trending on Twitter, and we investigate what everyone is talking about on social media.

Since new head coach Josef Zinnbauer's enjoying a magnificent start in terms of his results with Bucs, many fans are blaming Mokwena for being far behind Kaizer Chiefs on the PSL table.

The supporters believe Pirates have quickly grown into the most feared side in the league under their German mentor.

Editors' Picks

Feeling hurt by the comments, many of Mokwena's favourite fans are coming out and defending the South African. Some supporters point out Zinnbauer is cashing in from Mokwena's hard work which is paying off now.

Then there are those who can't believe this defence, stating Mokwena was taking Pirates closer to the relegation zone. The most balanced fans point out Pirates fans should not be divided about Mokwena's legacy and should simply get behind Zinnbauer for the sake of the club's progress.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close