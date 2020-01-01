Fans argue about Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena while Zinnbauer progresses

We have a look at what's all the commotion on social media while Bucs are making noise with a great run

assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena is trending on Twitter, and we investigate what everyone is talking about on social media.

Since new head coach Josef Zinnbauer's enjoying a magnificent start in terms of his results with Bucs, many fans are blaming Mokwena for being far behind on the table.

The supporters believe Pirates have quickly grown into the most feared side in the league under their German mentor.

Feeling hurt by the comments, many of Mokwena's favourite fans are coming out and defending the South African. Some supporters point out Zinnbauer is cashing in from Mokwena's hard work which is paying off now.

Then there are those who can't believe this defence, stating Mokwena was taking Pirates closer to the relegation zone. The most balanced fans point out Pirates fans should not be divided about Mokwena's legacy and should simply get behind Zinnbauer for the sake of the club's progress.

Just accept that Rhulani Failed to use his chance Rhulani is a good man but face reality that man nearly relegated us — Unterstützung Zinnbauer 🙏 (@Mtimande_01) January 19, 2020

I love Rhulani I hope one day he becomes Orlando Pirates coach but right now JZ is doing great and needs support Let's not fight and be divided by Chiefs and Sundowns fans. Let's not lose focus Orlando Pirates is currently the most feared team in the league. — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) January 19, 2020

Y'all hate coach Rhulani because he is African he is one of your own ...keep on worshiping European coaches pic.twitter.com/vTS6xCkRKg — Suprize👆 (@Suprize71260874) January 19, 2020

Orlando Pirates recent performance is because of Rhulani Mokwena, the guy is good when he come as an Assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/KClmTIrxv2 — The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) January 19, 2020

Iiked Rhulani and I wanted him to succeed as Bucs coach but it was not yet his time, Zinnbauer sihole singabantu bakho ☠️☠️☠️ — Lefty Rothstein 💱💸💲 (@MtshaliMdu) January 19, 2020

I don't understand the hype behind complaints about #Rhulani bad performance, coaches, players and teams goes through up and down phases - this is where we as loyal supporters to rally behind the whole team. #OnceAlways — TebzaKay (@kay_tebza) January 19, 2020

Let's wait until the Derby day 29-02-2020 and see if Rhulani is really the reason behind Pirates' position. What if Rhulani was a good Coach, but then players were not really giving him the support he needs? #rhulani pic.twitter.com/VG2gTinoZd — Vutlhari Shirinda (@VT_Shirinda) January 19, 2020

People are dissing Rhulani now but failing to understand that Coach Zinnbauer is benefiting from Rhulani's hard work of which is paying off now. pic.twitter.com/y61djDOxuu — Nkosi_GC (@GC_INA23) January 16, 2020

