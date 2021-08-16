Fan View: 'You can hire Pep if you want but nothing will change at Pirates'

Supporters feel the Bucs' administration should shoulder the blame for poor results after their German coach tendered his resignation

Fans have blamed the management of the Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates after the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer as the head coach.

The German tactician left the Soweto club on Monday after the Bucs lost the MTN8 quarter-final game against Moroka Swallows on Saturday.

Zinnbauer has found himself under constant criticism since last season, but some fans who reacted after his exit was confirmed, felt the problem lies with the club's executive management and not with the coach.

The 51-year-old coach was appointed by Pirates in December 2019 and helped the Bucs finish third in that PSL season, even though he came while the team was struggling.

Article continues below

He then helped end a six-year trophy drought when he guided Pirates to the MTN8 title last December, took them to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final and another third place finish in last season's PSL.

How Twitter reacted:

Maybe it's high time we start searching for the problem elsewhere @Boks_26, I think the problem lies NOT with the coaches but within the management. I also didn't like this coach but I'm afraid we will hire and fire them while the real problem is right under our eyes. — Mdu Mbambo (@MduMbambo1) August 16, 2021

This doesn't change anything, nothing will change at Pirates until Screamer and Floyd leave our beautiful FC. pic.twitter.com/SMgRx20CGc — Ⓣⓢⓗⓔⓟⓘ_⁰¹¹ (@smith_tshepi) August 16, 2021

This has been happening at Pirates for years. Players are going to be deemed surplus to requirements by the new coach and come mid-season we get new players bloating the squad even more and losing quality players. — Mo Mat 🇿🇦 | 🇵🇸 | 🇾🇪 (@TsonoM) August 16, 2021

And what happens to the two boardroom coaches? It's not use to get rid of the coach while those two remain there. — Kulani Irish Chauke (@kulaniirish) August 16, 2021

So disappointed in the Pirates MANAGEMENT this coach should have been sacked Last season , to give the new coach enough time with the players in pre-season. Who knows maybe we could have been in the MTN8 semi final pic.twitter.com/NDVZ8WNPV3 — Drizzy (@Buccaneer_14) August 16, 2021

Pirates lacks vision...there's no need to keeping on changing coaches whereas the club doesn't have vision. Good question though 🤔😏👌what happens to the boardroom coaches? — Ntiyiso Zeke Mawewe (BALOYI) (@NtiyisoHelmet) August 16, 2021

As long as the technical team carries woki toki during game time taking instructions from a man watching on VIP area you will keep on announcing coaches resignations every two season... You know you problem is not solemnly coaches problem, when will you fire the firing gun pic.twitter.com/uwy13K9AT8 — Wandi Kekana (@Am_Xhosa) August 16, 2021

Although we don’t celebrate the fall of anyone but JZ had clearly & completely run out of tactics to lead a huge and glorious brand like #OrlandoPirates. We request that the Chairman bring us Zipho Dlangalala or Farouk Khan to replace Fadlu#OnceAlways ☠️ #JZOut #OrlandoPirates — Siya S. Mbatha (@SiyaSMbatha1) August 16, 2021

Management interfering in coaches work is our problem. You can hire Pep if you want but if he will be in charge 100%, nothing will change — Mthobisi Mkhize (@Mthobysy) August 16, 2021

So you let a guy do the whole pre-season, then after the first game he is let to leave, i mean he shouldn't have been allowed to handle the pre-season to start with...Ai no Pirates administrators — Mzilankatha (@Ntokozo_Mncube1) August 16, 2021

We should keep in mind that the coach resigned! The Orlando Pirates management didn't do what was necessary! I wouldn't get excited yet, the Orlando Pirates management doesn't care about it's supporters💩we should be valued more, we are not saying they must do all we say.. #JZOut — Shaw (@_Shawww) August 16, 2021

Appoint Ncikaz, please Remove Screamer and Flyod,get us young people who understand morden football and latest trends that are taking place all over the world.our Chairman must hear our plea and act accordingly,we need new blood that can take the team forward with new ideas — sandiso clement (@fish_nhlapo) August 16, 2021

this decision should have been made when the season ends. our pre-season have been wasted. pic.twitter.com/rBN2elt3V9 — Dlamini Waza (@mkhuzeni_) August 16, 2021

The boardroom coaches are the biggest obstacles for field coaches at Orlando pirates,floyd and tshabalala are biggest elephants in the room,this club will vhop and changes coaches till Jesus comes, please 🙏 remove those two — Makalla mp (@MakallaMp) August 16, 2021

Screamer and Floyd must leave Pirates. Screamer goes around recruiting every footballer he sees without doing due diligence and throws them in the squad and expect coaches to make a plan. No coach would tolerate that nonsense. JZ has a 50% win rate and silverware in a season. — Mandy (@sabelokazi) August 16, 2021