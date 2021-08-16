PSL

Fan View: 'You can hire Pep if you want but nothing will change at Pirates'

Kiplagat Sang
Supporters feel the Bucs' administration should shoulder the blame for poor results after their German coach tendered his resignation

Fans have blamed the management of the Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates after the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer as the head coach.

The German tactician left the Soweto club on Monday after the Bucs lost the MTN8 quarter-final game against Moroka Swallows on Saturday.

Zinnbauer has found himself under constant criticism since last season, but some fans who reacted after his exit was confirmed, felt the problem lies with the club's executive management and not with the coach.

The 51-year-old coach was appointed by Pirates in December 2019 and helped the Bucs finish third in that PSL season, even though he came while the team was struggling. 

He then helped end a six-year trophy drought when he guided Pirates to the MTN8 title last December, took them to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final and another third place finish in last season's PSL.

