Fan View: 'What's happening at Orlando Pirates?' - Supporters frustrated after Baroka stalemate

Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates failed to collect maximum points against Baroka in a PSL assignment staged at Orlando Stadium after being held to a goalless draw.

Having defeated Liberian champions LPRC Oilers 2-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend, Bucs co-interim coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids had hoped to get a league win on Thursday night.

However, the players were not clinical in front of the goal and they ended up dropping two vital points.

The fans have not been impressed by the outcome and have taken to their social media platforms to express their frustrations.

Here are some of their views after the stalemate that ensured the Buccaneers remained seventh on the table with 19 points.

Article continues below

It was awful to finish finish game last night. What's happening at @orlandopirates? Professionals missing for fun....failing to hold onto the ball (turnover was way way too high)...at that level?



Bring us a Head Coach. — Themba (@Bamthe81) December 3, 2021

We need a coach @orlandopirates @thandi_399. We are on pilot mode now, just going around playing draws with the likes of baroka 😫😫😫 https://t.co/TzIQ0UsLH3 — Lebea Tshabalala (@Lebea_Tshabalal) December 3, 2021

Orlando Pirates has been at position 7 for a while 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) December 3, 2021

Atleast #Chiefs has hope even if its just little of catching #Sundowns or winning the league but with @orlandopirates you hear nothing or what are they actually playing for? Just team adding numbers in the #DSTVPREMIERSHIP — @OnthatileModise (@onthatilemodis5) December 3, 2021

The less we talk about @orlandopirates the better — Grootman_Sma (@uSma_nga) December 3, 2021

Why man missing chances like that!! Do you know that game costed me R2 597.34 on Hollywood? 😭😭😭@DeonHotto @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/Aa9Gg7O5HG — Khanyiso Fusa (@khanyisofusa) December 3, 2021

@FDavids10 @ncikazicoach @orlandopirates with all due respect coaches bt for what reason do you think u still deserve a chance am not convinced about ur play currently @OPFC1937 is unwatchable ur playing of Hotto, Makaringe, nd Mtambo is not materialising nd you're both clueless pic.twitter.com/VZdyFeCiBh — Inkosi yamaqili #Put🇿🇦nsFirst. 🇿🇦's finest. (@MngomezulZamo) December 3, 2021

The only person who has the heart to play at Orlando Pirates is Linda Mntambo the rest are doing it because they were bought. — Bafo Thato (@Tidonator_) December 3, 2021

Orlando Pirates = Orlandraw Pirates



They'll break Swallows' record of many draws in a season. Now 7 draws in 13 games pic.twitter.com/uTr4CniH6f — Farm Boy (@Nhlanhla_Zwane_) December 3, 2021

Orlando Pirates…i just can’t forgive you. God 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 — Kwesi Boateng Junior (@KayJayHollowbee) December 3, 2021

Perhaps RSA footballers need to be allowed to play freely, with descipline of course. Currently, they seem robotic🤔#OrlandoPirates — Nkosinathi I. Mazibuko (@NI_Mazibuko) December 2, 2021

PSG and Orlando Pirates did me bad — Lungah🍥 (@lunga_Mgcina) December 2, 2021

I will sleep like a baby ! Man United didn't like that Orlando Pirates goalless draw 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Beautiful soul ❤️❤️❤️ (@BonkosiG) December 2, 2021