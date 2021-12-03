Fan View: 'What's happening at Orlando Pirates?' - Supporters frustrated after Baroka stalemate

Seth Willis
Gallo

Bucs had come into the match hoping to build on last weekend's win in a Caf assignment but ended up dropping two crucial points

Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates failed to collect maximum points against Baroka in a PSL assignment staged at Orlando Stadium after being held to a goalless draw.

Having defeated Liberian champions LPRC Oilers 2-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend, Bucs co-interim coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids had hoped to get a league win on Thursday night.

Editors' Picks

However, the players were not clinical in front of the goal and they ended up dropping two vital points.

The fans have not been impressed by the outcome and have taken to their social media platforms to express their frustrations.

Here are some of their views after the stalemate that ensured the Buccaneers remained seventh on the table with 19 points.

Article continues below