Fan View: We need VAR, Mamelodi Sundowns benefited from poor officiating in MTN8 final
Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned 2021 MTN8 champions after defeating Cape Town City 3-2 in a dreadful penalty shootout on Saturday evening.
The final had ended in a 1-1 draw following extra-time with Fagrie Lakay grabbing a second-half equalising goal for the Citizens after Thapelo Morena had handed Masandawana the lead.
Denis Onyango was the hero for Sundowns as the veteran Ugandan goalkeeper saved five penalties during the shootout to inspire the Tshwane giants to their first Top 8 trophy since 2007.
However, there was an element of controversy at the end of the reigning PSL champions' cup victory at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.
City players protested to the match referee Thando Ndzandzeka indicating that Onyango moved off his line ahead of the Citizens players making contact with the ball during the shootout.
Check out how Twitter reacted to Masandawana's win: