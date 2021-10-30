Fan View: We need VAR, Mamelodi Sundowns benefited from poor officiating in MTN8 final

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned 2021 MTN8 champions after defeating Cape Town City 3-2 in a dreadful penalty shootout on Saturday evening.

The final had ended in a 1-1 draw following extra-time with Fagrie Lakay grabbing a second-half equalising goal for the Citizens after Thapelo Morena had handed Masandawana the lead.

Denis Onyango was the hero for Sundowns as the veteran Ugandan goalkeeper saved five penalties during the shootout to inspire the Tshwane giants to their first Top 8 trophy since 2007.

However, there was an element of controversy at the end of the reigning PSL champions' cup victory at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

City players protested to the match referee Thando Ndzandzeka indicating that Onyango moved off his line ahead of the Citizens players making contact with the ball during the shootout.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Masandawana's win:

South Africa really needs VAR, Sundowns was not supposed to win — iNdoniyamanzi (@yamanzindoni) October 30, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeepers are cheats am telling you. 🔥🚫🚫

VAR is needed



Finally Sundowns are MTN8 champion congratulations #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/H5mEp9EYcx — Ambani Mohlabeng 🇿🇦 (@Mhambis) October 30, 2021

Not taking anything away from Onyango but that last one? 🙁



I’m gonna need PSL refs and linesmen to take their jobs seriously. This happened to Kaizer Chiefs too the other day. — Gigi (@LitSego) October 30, 2021

What a phenomenal performance from Onyango jealous down 👏🥺🥺🥺 — ᴍᴘᴏʟᴏᴋᴇɴɢ🥰 (@MpoloMohafa_) October 30, 2021

5 - Dennis Onyango saved five penalties in the #MTN8Final2021 shootout - the most ever for a PSL keeper in a Top8 final shootout. Spiderman. pic.twitter.com/6XzQitjK1x — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) October 30, 2021

I see the armchair referees are out with their Supersport VAR complaining about Onyango. #Oksalayo #MTN8Final2021 has gone to Sundowns. — #Vhasekwa (@vhasekwa) October 30, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns Dennis Onyango vs Cape Town City today. pic.twitter.com/BJbGJgZpCN — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) October 30, 2021

Congratulations to sundowns, well done to Onyango, harde City, we need VAR. — Melba Mokoena (@Melmok) October 30, 2021

Denis Onyango Appreciation Post 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zRcP13PeNf — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) October 30, 2021

U wouldn't be playing VAR if The Almighty MTN8 Champions Mamelodi Sundowns winning wasn't painful for u — 1976 Champ (@SimSolutswayi) October 30, 2021

Sundowns would oppose the introduction of VAR in South Africa 😂😂🤣 — typicalZuluMan (@Im_Pacho) October 30, 2021

All those pseudo VAR people rambling about Dennis moving off the line must go open a Commission of Inquiry till then rest maan😂😂😂😂👆🏿#Sundowns #MTN8Final2021 — JIMMY (@Jimmy_Modise) October 30, 2021

Dennis Onyango has won everything on the african continent!!! Except AFCON.



Mweene has won Afcon though that means he won alles!!! pic.twitter.com/DcZw94KyHU — Tshepiso (@Tshepi_11_) October 30, 2021

The best keeper in PSL history surely #Onyango — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) October 30, 2021

Denis Onyango I'm a Pirate Fan but wow, Respect nothing but respect what a goalie #MTN8Final2021 pic.twitter.com/0pkulQtB0d — King Raphy (@KingRaphy1) October 30, 2021

We need VAR..Sundowns have cheated#MTN8Final2021 — Tlotleng Kgosiemang (@Tshepangk11) October 30, 2021

All credit to Mamelodi Sundowns but I'm not happy with Dennis movement during penalties. In S.A we still need VAR, how many times Donws win by Referee nd line-man mistake, Downs goalkepper always take steps on the Lin. #RefereesMustFall — Views Star📀📀📀📀📀 (@Star1Views) October 30, 2021

Dennis Onyango wanted this penalties so he can steal the show . That's why he gave cape Town city goal pic.twitter.com/tGj0dPJ6Li — . (@GreatMaestrojoy) October 30, 2021

Go check his foot.. As Sundowns fan will celebrate but much is needed for our football... At least according to VAR and FIFA — Bright Zviko (@Bright_brigth) October 30, 2021

@ntsimbimakwakwa no team will beat sundowns on penalties, cause of referee mistakes. Not even mistakes intentionally, and its killing our football @OfficialPSL all the penalties that Onyango saved he was moving from the goal line. #VAR Linesmen was sleeping @CapeTownCityFC — Comfort 01_shabangu (@01_comfort) October 30, 2021