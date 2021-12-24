Fan View: 'We apologise' - Orlando Pirates fans retract criticism after Ghanaian's brace vs AmaZulu
Kiplagat Sang
backpagepix
Fans of the Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have apologised to Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah after he scored a brace against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.
After going for 13 games without a goal, Peprah scored twice against Marumo Gallants before helping Bucs pick up a 2-1 win over Benni McCarthy's side.
Peprah's goals in the 38th and 47th minutes helped the Soweto giants register a second consecutive win after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns previously.
Some fans, who admitted they had negatively criticised the centre-forward, sought to express apologies after the second consecutive brace.
How Twitter reacted to Peprah's brace: