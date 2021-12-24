Fan View: 'We apologise' - Orlando Pirates fans retract criticism after Ghanaian's brace vs AmaZulu

Fans of the Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have apologised to Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah after he scored a brace against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

After going for 13 games without a goal, Peprah scored twice against Marumo Gallants before helping Bucs pick up a 2-1 win over Benni McCarthy's side.

Peprah's goals in the 38th and 47th minutes helped the Soweto giants register a second consecutive win after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns previously.

Some fans, who admitted they had negatively criticised the centre-forward, sought to express apologies after the second consecutive brace.

How Twitter reacted to Peprah's brace:

Article continues below

Yes we really do, I’m sorry for doubting you @peprah 🤞🏾 — _Thedau🦁.. (@mudau_h) December 24, 2021

Kwame Peprah I’m so sorry for doubting you, you’re a quality striker. 🔥🔥💪🏾



We eating nice over here. 🤌🏾 — Thabiso WaseSkomplazi (@Snecinho) December 24, 2021

At least now he can try run behind defenders expecting a quick 1-2 pass, a killer throughpass coz that Peprah has a powerfully stinging left shot, moer!!! — 😎Lazlo Pozz😎 (@LazBooy) December 24, 2021

Tht was tht mighty Sea Robbers playing yesterday

The hunger

The desire

Commitment

The winning mentality

The dominantion of possession which has always been our strongest point

Peprah is something else

As for Lorch he doesn't look like he's come back from an injury — Black power (@PastorBae13) December 24, 2021

Peprah Lewandoski 🔥 — Vutomi N'wana N'wa July (@TOMI03239268) December 24, 2021

Kwame Peprah is clear!!! Best striker in the league 🔥🔥🔥 — Tshepo #7 (@Tshepo7Mmusi) December 24, 2021

Yes we really do, I’m sorry for doubting you @peprah 🤞🏾 — _Thedau🦁.. (@mudau_h) December 24, 2021

Peprah week — Luwi (@LuwiOthandiweyo) December 24, 2021

Kwame "Papa penny" Peprah 🔥🤘🌟 — Mzukulwana wamaYirha noDabane 🕯️🕯️ (@cvumotyote) December 24, 2021

Hot hot hotter 🔥♨️♨️ uyababa u Peprah ⚽🙆🏿 — Chimurenga (@SaasaNtheko) December 24, 2021

If we can feed peprah the way they feed shalulile .... Peprah can easily score more than 15 goals per season — DANIEL 💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) December 24, 2021