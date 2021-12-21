Fan View: ‘There’s no coaching happening at Orlando Pirates’ – Fans unhappy despite Marumo Gallant win
Orlando Pirates fans and supporters were not a happy lot despite the team coming from a goal down to beat Marumo Gallants 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League fixture at Orlando Stadium on Monday.
The Buccaneers went into the game in the backdrop of suffering a 4-1 humiliating defeat against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and they found themselves a goal down when Siphelele Ntshangase put the visiting side ahead in the 12th minute.
However, Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah turned hero for the Bucs after he scored two goals in 24th and 26th minutes respectively to ensure they bounced back to winning ways.
With log leaders Sundowns suffering their first defeat of the season 1-0 against AmaZulu also on Monday, Pirates’ win ensured they kept their second position on the table with 27 points, 16 fewer than the champions while AmaZulu jumped to third also on 27 points.
Despite Pirates registering their sixth win of the season, a cross-section of their fans were not impressed with the team’s display, others suggesting they deserve a new technical bench to take the team forward.
However, other fans reserved praise for the performances of two-goal hero Peprah, who was voted man of the match, and forward Thembinkosi Lorch while others called on the club to go for the services of Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter after the Pirates win.