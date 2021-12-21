Fan View: ‘There’s no coaching happening at Orlando Pirates’ – Fans unhappy despite Marumo Gallant win

Orlando Pirates fans and supporters were not a happy lot despite the team coming from a goal down to beat Marumo Gallants 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League fixture at Orlando Stadium on Monday.

The Buccaneers went into the game in the backdrop of suffering a 4-1 humiliating defeat against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and they found themselves a goal down when Siphelele Ntshangase put the visiting side ahead in the 12th minute.

However, Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah turned hero for the Bucs after he scored two goals in 24th and 26th minutes respectively to ensure they bounced back to winning ways.

With log leaders Sundowns suffering their first defeat of the season 1-0 against AmaZulu also on Monday, Pirates’ win ensured they kept their second position on the table with 27 points, 16 fewer than the champions while AmaZulu jumped to third also on 27 points.

Despite Pirates registering their sixth win of the season, a cross-section of their fans were not impressed with the team’s display, others suggesting they deserve a new technical bench to take the team forward.

However, other fans reserved praise for the performances of two-goal hero Peprah, who was voted man of the match, and forward Thembinkosi Lorch while others called on the club to go for the services of Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter after the Pirates win.

@orlandopirates what's this nonsense we're being subjected to? Being dominated at home by Marumo Gallants? Have some honour pic.twitter.com/0UZhWYTq2A — PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter90) December 20, 2021

No disrespect to the current coaching staff at Pirates however please 🙏 @orlandopirates bring back the wolf of Serbia @michocoach I beg pic.twitter.com/TvV0tmNtNR — Phelo Pallo Bam (@BamPhelo) December 20, 2021

Orlando Pirates Fans who wanted us to lose today. I see you. 💀💀🤡 pic.twitter.com/6NyIxrBx0g — Samukelisiwe ☠️ (@Samkeh_Bayeni) December 20, 2021

Khune might average now but he is still very much better than what we currently have at Orlando Pirates.



I wouldn't mind if he can join my team. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 20, 2021

That congratulations to Orlando Pirates on a good 1st half 😭 pic.twitter.com/ew9c5J7F1s — Pauline 👆💛💚 (@Miss_PauLee) December 18, 2021

Thembinkosi Lorch is a special talent for Orlando Pirates...



Only recently coming back from injury and has already had so much influence on the team 👌🏽



I wish he doesn't get injured till the end of the season 🤞🏽#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #UpTheBucs pic.twitter.com/d5nagpKKBz — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) December 20, 2021

Kwame Peprah was voted Man of the Match in Orlando Pirates 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants.



He scored both goals to take the Pirates to 2nd place in the DSTv Premiership. pic.twitter.com/Bfdp3FxkJG — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) December 20, 2021

Thembinkosi Lorch what an a exceptional player✨ without him Orlando Pirates is something completely different.



Nothing can happen without it going through him.



If we're going to qualify forCAFCL and challenge for the Nedbank Cup.



A fully fit #3 will be essential pic.twitter.com/LdCjT1Oho5 — Fenzo (@Fenzosa) December 21, 2021

Good morning to Orlando Pirates fans and @AmaZuluFootball family. Great wins indeed⚽️⚽️ chest pains kuyanyiwa amehlo acwebezela izinyembezi😂 pic.twitter.com/Qws2Y63trm — Sphelele (@NsikayesizweZN) December 21, 2021

Position 2 in the PSL is busy man, Orlando Pirates just removed Royal AM😂😂😂😂.#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/DOXTluVf9D — PETROL HEAD🇿🇦 (@D_Nkitseng) December 20, 2021

Orlando pirates need Khune pic.twitter.com/qzuaNSWSjL — Mosarwane (@popomosarwane) December 20, 2021