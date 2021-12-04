News that South Africa’s protest against Ghana, following their meeting in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, has been dismissed has been greeted by excitement in the West African country.



Last month, the Black Stars hosted Bafana in a must-win game on the final matchday of the African zone group stage qualifiers, a first-half Andre Ayew penalty earning Milovan Rajevac’s side a 1-0 win and guaranteeing them a passage to the third and final phase of the road to Qatar.



South Africa, though, believed they were handed a raw deal by Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye, chiefly his penalty call after Daniel Amartey went down under the challenge of Rushine De Reuck, and went on to file a protest at Fifa.



On Friday, the world football governing body made a pronouncement dismissing South Africa’s appeal.



The news was expectedly welcome for Ghana fans, most of whom have taken to social media to share their joy. Below are some of the best reactions:

By this ruling, it’s apparent that @SAFA_net didn’t really think through this action before filing the appeal against @ghanafaofficial. There won’t be a replay between the Ghana Black Stars and @BafanaBafana. The Professor has been flawed. Lesson: Talk is noise and very cheap. pic.twitter.com/iakYNvU9qo — A. Kwabena Brakopowers (@realBrakopowers) December 3, 2021

before: South Africa taking Ghana to FIFA 😱😱😨😨

Ghanaians: waiting for FIFA🤔🤔🤔

(((((( A few weeks later))))))

South Africans: 😭😭😭😭

Ghanaians: 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Conclusion: Your FA (SAFA) played with your emotions. Pathetic losers! — Yesupapa (@BaffourJoseph2) December 3, 2021

If it was any other nation than South Africa, I'd have gone to town on them in this Fifa verdict matter. Because from the onset, the administrators KNEW they were misleading their people.



So obvious.



But, Mzansi is too dear to my heart for that. So let's keep it clean. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) December 3, 2021

Been told the Ghana FA may petition FIFA & CAF, on the conduct of South Africa in the events leading to the protest.



Ghana FA feels SAFA dragged Ghana 🇬🇭 and world football's image in the mud by their irresponsible utterances and conduct and needs to be punished accordingly — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 3, 2021

Who is a relieved man? Ghana FA president @kurtokraku mourning the dad at his one week celebration.



🇿🇦South Africa’s case against 🇬🇭Ghana thrown out. “His phones are calling…” 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/klbmzpjI3P — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) December 3, 2021

Ghana dragging South Africa (SAFA) on Twitter with the help of FIFA pic.twitter.com/C6RQvbdIt2 — _ZEUS_ (@_Zeus1_) December 3, 2021

Ghana’s penalty was very clear and VAR can even tell — Ebenezer Adofo (@EbenezerAdofo14) December 3, 2021

Ghana’s penalty was very clear and VAR can even tell — Ebenezer Adofo (@EbenezerAdofo14) December 3, 2021

Article continues below

@SAFA_net I hope now you have seen your smoothness level. Work hard and stop complaining. — TheLastHeirOfLarteh (@JOSHADJEIKUMI) December 3, 2021

Any international media reported dismissal of @SAFA_net's protest yet?



They carried the story, and should be doing same now, or? — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) December 3, 2021

Next time when you @BafanaBafana see old boy #BlackStars by the road side you go greet I'm #levels 😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/8CnZPW9DnQ — Samuel Addo (@KayDahling) December 3, 2021