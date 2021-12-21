Fan View: ‘Thank you very much Amazulu for beating Mamelodi Sundowns, the PSL should be like this’

Dennis Mabuka
The Brazilians unbeaten run of 17 games in the top-flight came to an end after Usuthu scored a second half goal to carry the day

AmaZulu became instant heroes in Premier Soccer League after they produced a resilient display to stun champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Monday.

The Benni McCarthy-led side put up a strong display to snatch a 75th-minute goal courtesy of Zambia striker Augustine Mulenga and in the process end the Brazilians unbeaten run of 17 top-flight matches this season.

Despite the defeat, Sundowns maintained their top spot in the 16-team table with 43 points from 18 matches, while rivals Orlando Pirates, who returned to winning ways after beating Marumo Gallants 2-1, are second with 27 points, same as Usuthu.

The display by Usuthu has left fans talking on social media, with some expressing their satisfaction that Sundowns had finally lost a match in the PSL and others praising the former Bafana Bafana striker for engineering the defeat.

Other fans also urged teams in PSL to borrow a leaf from AmaZulu whenever they come up against Sundowns, who have so far this season conceded only eight goals.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Sundowns’ defeat in KwaZulu-Natal.