Orlando Pirates supporters and fans were left impressed with their team after securing a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at the rainy Orlando Pirates Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs needed just 14 minutes to get their first goal courtesy of Bandile Shandu. It happened to be the only goal in the first half.

The hosts needed five minutes after the break to get their second goal. The impressive Deon Hotto unselfishly teed up Collins Makgaka who could not miss from about four yards.

After the win, Buccaneers went second on the PSL table with 23 points, behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, from the 15 matches they have played. The former champions have managed to secure five wins, eight draws, and two losses.

Article continues below

The fans have now taken to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings after the vital win.

@orlandopirates thank you guys for keeping us happy this festive season #holidayseason #DStvPrem — Sthembiso S Ngemah 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Ngema_Sthembiso) December 12, 2021

Orlando Pirates have Drawn 8/15 matches and are second on the log. Dstv Premiership is something else. — Nera. (@Oriso_) December 12, 2021

Orlando Pirates Strikers have a problem with Scoring. — Nera. (@Oriso_) December 12, 2021

As Orlando Pirates we want to play Germany for a friendly game 😪we are too big for PSL pic.twitter.com/hMsQKxXJLX — JOBE☣ (@JuksAfrika) December 12, 2021

Well done shandu your individual brilliance improves game by game keep it up boy. Orlando Pirates player ratings vs TS Galaxy: Shandu, Hotto inspirational https://t.co/VDWYcsuyZv — Sydney (@Sydney36417850) December 12, 2021

Now can we win back to back games for a change by beating swallows Tuesday if Monday's announcement by PSL won't affect the upcoming games? Please win the next game.🙏🙏 — Akani🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@johannes_hika) December 12, 2021

Orlando Pirates plays beautiful football, defensively they are solid and the mid field is very stable. The attack is very good in creating chances but the missing puzzle is the goals. Credit to the coaches and the fitness trainers, this team really does show hunger — Mushavhi Sadiki (@Marndie1) December 12, 2021

Orlando Pirates Football Club ❤️ — Dokotela 👑 ✍🏽 (@Active0202) December 12, 2021

Disneyland pirates>>>> Orlando pirates — Skywalker 𖤐 (@LukesBurd) December 12, 2021

In case you missed it:



Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy

Goals!#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/Sa8McomMlx — MONWABISI KETE 🇿🇦 (@MonwabisiKete) December 11, 2021

I love you @orlandopirates from the bottom of my heart I love you ☠️🖤☠️☠️🖤🖤☠️🖤 — The Black Ones (@trctrdp) December 11, 2021

Well done Siya Mpontshane and your defence

In the past 6 matches, we only conceded 1 goal making it 5 clean sheets all in all. We are improving game by game 🔥🔥🔥 @orlandopirates — Bucsforlife (@Sthenjwa_Muji) December 11, 2021

I can forgive and forget players mistakes if they learn from their mistakes and improve their game convincingly .@orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/zEdjzKfW2e — Sira (@SIRA2037) December 11, 2021

Orlando Pirates and Man United made my night. I'm about to have sweet dreams. 🥺♥️ — Tshituku (@NdadzaTshituku) December 11, 2021