Fan View: 'Thank you guys for keeping us happy' - reactions as Orlando Pirates go second with win over TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates supporters and fans were left impressed with their team after securing a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at the rainy Orlando Pirates Stadium on Saturday.
Bucs needed just 14 minutes to get their first goal courtesy of Bandile Shandu. It happened to be the only goal in the first half.
Editors' Picks
The hosts needed five minutes after the break to get their second goal. The impressive Deon Hotto unselfishly teed up Collins Makgaka who could not miss from about four yards.
After the win, Buccaneers went second on the PSL table with 23 points, behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, from the 15 matches they have played. The former champions have managed to secure five wins, eight draws, and two losses.
The fans have now taken to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings after the vital win.