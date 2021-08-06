Fan View: 'Tau > Messi' - Africans react over Al Ahly rumours

The 27-year-old is reportedly closing in on a transfer to the African champions despite impressing in pre-season with Brighton

With news that Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau could be headed to Al Ahly, Africans have taken to their social media pages with varying opinions.

TimesLIVE reported on Friday the South African star was headed for a reunion with former Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane at the African champions and that a deal was imminent.

“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday],” reported TimesLIVE.

However, a number of fans have given divided opinions, others feeling Tau did not deserve a move to Egypt and should have stayed in the Premier League with Brighton.

The 27-year-old began his footballing career with PSL side Mamelodi Sundowns under Mosimane where he made 100 appearances on either side of a loan to Witbank Spurs.

At Sundowns, he won the league title twice and the Caf Champions League once and was named Footballer of the Year in his final season with the club, before moving to Brighton in 2018.

Below is how Africans reacted to the news linking him to Al Ahly.

I personally think it's over for Percy Tau, people think short term. Africa is nowhere compared to EPL. Even if Percy Tau breaks all records with Al Ahly, it won't give him game time with Brighton.



Best move was to remain there or be loaned out to the top 5 League.💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Qg5mc2cCWi — Don't catch feelings. (@I_am_reckles) August 6, 2021

🇿🇦 Pitso Mosimane’s first transfer option is 🇿🇦 Percy Tau (27). 🚨



Tau has agreed to play for Al Ahly next season.



He is willing to take a pay-cut.



It’s now left with both club’s to agree a transfer fee.



Tau has been assured of more playing time. #YallaYaAhly #PercyTau pic.twitter.com/IPrMPewxtY — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) August 6, 2021

I would've rather liked to see Percy Tau being loaned out to a European league I'm pretty certain there were takers in Belgium ..ayingihlali kahle ncam le ye Al Ahly — Wadla ntshebe (@MusaNhlapo02) August 6, 2021

Truly speaking

I am worried about Percy Tau's future not Messi cause his ours — Lindokuhle Zuma (@Lindoku83802430) August 6, 2021

A loan move to Al Ahly? Mxim, he might as well just come back to Mzansi #PercyTau — UHLANGANAPHI (@Siya_Emmanuel) August 6, 2021

So Percy Tau really moved to Ahly Ahly 😩🚶🏾‍♂️



Anyway #ZulusVsSothos pic.twitter.com/F0tAeRU3YF — Ciao_RSA (@Ciao_Rsa) August 6, 2021

Brighton should've left Percy Tau at Anderlecht if they now loaning him to Al Ahly. pic.twitter.com/XxKRL8RRe1 — Maxed_Out (@Max_SMMO) August 6, 2021

Kudos to Coach Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly for giving Percy Tau a chance to return to football action.



Brighton really treated our golden boy badly🤞 pic.twitter.com/I5k3R236cy — TK_Nala. (@NalaThokozane) August 6, 2021

Percy Tau move to Al ahly is some sort of downgrade belgium or france would have been much better😥 pic.twitter.com/FEvwvA8r0L — 🔌Alostro (@AmTevin) August 6, 2021

I've waited 4 years to watch Percy Tau playing in the premier league now he's going to al ahly pic.twitter.com/zHAJMOvhsN — . (@LaUtdDna) August 6, 2021

As a football lover and someone who plays football, I say Percy Tau joining Al Ahly from Brighton is a good move. Remember this is no longer about where you're playing but more about getting game time. Game time is very important in football and this will help him as a player. — Mokone Of Huge Lashes♠🇿🇦 (@Mnikazi_Wayo) August 6, 2021

Percy tau still got a contract with a good prem team and messi is unemployed so who's the Imposter here🤷‍♂️ in my eyes

Tau>messi — KAI (@1999Kai01) August 6, 2021

Get your facts right he hasn't agreed "Al Ahly have been heavily linked with Percy Tau from Brighton&Mosimane opened up about their transfer targets this window."

"According to Belgian Antwerp are close to securing a deal with Brighton that will see Tau return to the ProLeague." — C.. (@Chenaey2) August 6, 2021

Pitso Mosimane was against Percy Tau move to overseas when they were both in https://t.co/3gkuHPrNR8 that Percy forced his way there, he's bringing him back.He's just selfish,he wants to be praised as a coach who can win trophies for Al Ahly but what about the boy's future? pic.twitter.com/YSVtm8WnHb — The Gupta (@DisaneSabelo) August 6, 2021

Terrible decision from Brighton. There was great potential in Percy Tau, Welbeck and Mwepu combo — Allan Thabang #BlackLivesMatter #KroenkeOut (@teeba_tezzy) August 6, 2021