Fan View: 'South Africans were robbed by dubious Andre Ayew penalty' - Supporters protest after 'crooked' loss
A large portion of South Africans has protested Andre Ayew's 'dubious penalty' that propelled Ghana into the World Cup qualification play-offs round after a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Ayew scored in the 33rd minute and his penalty caused an online storm pitting mainly South Africans against Ghanaians.
As the West Africans demanded that Bafana Bafana supporters move on, the South Africans claimed the penalty was not fairly awarded to the rivals.
Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye was in charge of the tight Group G's decider on Sunday evening, and some fans have claimed he was compromised when he awarded the penalty.
South African Chief Executive Officer Tebogo Motlanthe has already revealed that they have launched an official complaint with Fifa and Caf against the outcome.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Ghana's penalty: